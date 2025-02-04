Are Filet Mignon And Tournedos Different Cuts Of Steak?

Butchering nomenclature gets very detailed, which can make navigating the world of beef intimidating. After all, when you're picking between a prime rib and a ribeye or selecting the right kind of chuck for a stew, it's tricky to know what makes a difference. Such nuance gets especially confusing regarding filets mignons and tournedos. After all, both cuts hail from the tenderloin and pack in a delicious melt-in-your-mouth consistency. However, the two aren't exactly the same.

To understand their subtle difference, it's helpful to consider the tenderloin as a whole: The cut consists of an elongated, loglike shape that tapers off into a thin tip. Filets mignons are butchered into rounds right past this thin extremity, where the cut turns into a thicker shape. Meanwhile, tournedos are the tip itself; they're still round, but much smaller in diameter. Since both come from the end of the tenderloin, some consider tournedos a type of filet mignon. However, generally, the two are delineated as separate cuts.