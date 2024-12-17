Scandinavian-Inspired Lingonberry Cocktail Sauce Recipe

Classic shrimp cocktail sauce may be a prohibition era classic, but this pungent combination of horseradish and sweet ketchup traditionally seasoned with lemon juice, hot sauce, and a dash of Worcestershire remains the perfect pairing for chilled seafood to this day. Versions of the celebrated shrimp cocktail are found around the world in a variety of presentations, and recipe developer Julie Kinnaird brings us a taste of her own Swedish heritage with this festive Scandinavian-inspired lingonberry cocktail sauce.

Lingonberries grow naturally on evergreen bushes in Scandinavian forests, and, as such, they can be difficult to find. The tart berries can be used in everything from sweet desserts and beverages to game meat preparations. Lingonberries have a tart flavor similar to cranberries and are a delicious foil to sweeter ingredients, such as ketchup. To her cocktail sauce, Kinnaird adds in fresh dill, caraway seed, and even a bit of gin for a true Scandinavian taste. This sauce is not only delicious with chilled seafood but could be spread on an open-faced sandwich, slathered on a burger, used as a garnish for deviled eggs, or drizzled on roasted root vegetables.