How To Use 14 Popular Herbs To Their Full Potential

It's no secret that herbs pull their weight in the kitchen. Used across the world for tens of thousands of years, there's nothing they can't elevate: meats and veggies, drinks and desserts, and everything in between. From zingy mint to savory sage, these fresh greens can completely alter the flavor profile of a meal without asking much of the cook.

"Herbs are the easiest way I know to transform a dish without changing your technique or spending more," says Marissa Stevens, the recipe developer behind Pinch and Swirl. "That same roasted chicken can taste Mediterranean with oregano, French with tarragon, or Middle Eastern with sumac and parsley." Plus, she says, fresh herbs make even simple foods feel more thoughtful and more special than the usual weeknight rush.

"Herbs are pure kitchen magic," agrees Connie Edwards McGaughy, recipe developer at The Carrot Underground. "Just a handful can completely shift the mood of a dish, making it brighter, feel cozier, or add a depth of flavor you didn't even know was missing."

The question becomes, which herbs go with what? How can you use each to its full potential? There's a pretty good maxim for this, McGaughy says: "The phrase 'what grows together goes together' is often used when pairing food and wine." For instance, she says, potent pairings include Mexican-grown cilantro in Southwestern dishes, oregano with Italian flavors, or lemongrass in Southeast Asian cooking. Here are 14 herbs to help you level up your cooking today.