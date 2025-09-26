Tenderloin Vs Filet Mignon: The Difference Between Luxury Steak Cuts
Filet mignon and beef tenderloin are among the most tender and delicious cuts of steak, popular choices at steakhouses and for special occasion steak dinners at home. These coveted, melt-in-your-mouth cuts are typically more expensive than other steaks like porterhouse, ribeye, and T-bone, due to the quality and limited quantity, the tenderloin being a small portion of the cow. While filet mignon and tenderloin are sometimes used interchangeably, they actually refer to different, albeit similar, cuts.
Tenderloin is a strip of beef cut from the loin primal — the section toward the back of the cow, below the backbone. Located between the rib and the round, the loin contains other cuts like sirloin, top sirloin, bottom sirloin, and short sirloin (tenderloin is located between the sirloin and top sirloin). Filet mignon is cut from the end portion of the tenderloin, the tip that stretches toward the center of the cow. In other words, filet mignon is technically tenderloin, but not all tenderloin is filet mignon. Let's take a closer look at the tenderloin vs. filet mignon.
What makes tenderloin and filet mignon so tender?
Different steak cuts come from different parts of the cow and therefore vary in texture and flavor. Tenderloin is a muscle located near the cow's backbone, an area that does not receive much exercise and hence stays soft and tender, in contrast to the muscular cuts from the leg and shoulder sections. This luxurious cut contains little connective tissue, not only making it super buttery soft but also fast to cook, compared to other tough beef cuts like brisket.
Filet mignon is technically tenderloin, but it's considered the most tender portion of the muscle since it's cut from the loin section (opposed to the round or back section of the cow that is more muscular). A single filet mignon, which means "dainty filet" or "small cut" in French, is typically just 2 to 3 inches in diameter, while an entire tenderloin is around 18 to 24 inches in length. While a filet mignon is perfect for an individual, the larger beef tenderloin is great for slicing and sharing in dishes like beef wellington.
Other luxurious steak cuts chefs may prefer
While tenderloin is considered one of the best cuts of steak, not everyone favors this cut. In fact, according to some chefs, filet mignon is an overrated cut. Filet mignon is popular for its buttery soft texture, leanness, and for being a boneless cut that's easy to cook and eat. However, some chefs and steak eaters prefer cuts that contain more fat, since fat equals flavor.
Fat marbling, such as found on a ribeye steak, releases rich umami flavor into the steak as it cooks. So, while filet mignon is a popular choice for its tender texture, it might not be as flavorful and savory as other fattier cuts, like ribeye or New York strip. Indeed, If you ask most chefs, they'll opt for a ribeye as the best cut of steak to cook. Ribeye comes from the rib section of the cow, located between the shoulder and the loin. The fattiness of this section results in juicy, flavorsome steak — no sauces required.
While ribeye, tenderloin, and filet mignon tend to be on the pricier side, there are plenty of other flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank. If you follow the best way to cook any steak cut, you can enjoy steak at all price points, whether eaten as an elegant main course or cut up in a tasty dish like steak tacos.