11 Boxed Mac And Cheese Hacks Everyone Should Know

Boxed mac and cheese often gets a bad rap for being low-brow. After all, it was created with convenience and affordability in mind rather than gourmet aspirations. And while there are many boxed mac and cheese brands to choose from, let's be honest — even the best of them can be a little ho-hum. However, it doesn't have to be that way. The way you cook your boxed mac and cheese can make all the difference, taking it from bland and boring to something that tastes homemade.

Most boxed mac and cheese brands suggest a simple three-step cooking process. You simply boil the noodles until tender, then drain them and stir in some butter or margarine, milk, and the cheese packet. It's designed to be a fool-proof process that gives you predictable results. But all it takes is a few extra steps along the way to make your boxed mac and cheese so much creamier, heartier, and more flavorful.

Think of these boxed mac and cheese hacks as shortcuts to better flavor and texture. Some focus on technique, like how you cook the noodles or build the sauce, while others rely on simple pantry upgrades or easy add-ins. None of them are overly complicated, but they can shift your store-bought mac and cheese from a quick filler meal to something you'll actually look forward to eating.