Sandwich Mac And Cheese In Your Waffle Maker For A Playful Take On A Classic Dish

Macaroni and cheese is comforting not only for its warm, cozy flavors but also for its nostalgia. It was often the dish we looked forward to as kids, but these days, you might have graduated from making the boxed stuff to making your own creamy recipe (but if not, that's fine). Next time you want to get creative with this favorite, try utilizing the waffle maker. Turn scoops of mac and cheese into crispy, waffle-style snacks — sort of like a grilled cheese, but maybe better.

The method is simple: Break out the waffle maker, then add a thick scoop of macaroni and cheese to each section. Close the waffle maker and let it heat, which will effectively turn the macaroni and cheese into a giant, pasta-filled cheese crisp. Pasta shapes with grooves might work best here, since they can latch onto each other more easily, and the mac and cheese should be cold or at least semi-coagulated when it's scooped so that it can be easily molded into the waffle maker.