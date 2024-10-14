Sandwich Mac And Cheese In Your Waffle Maker For A Playful Take On A Classic Dish
Macaroni and cheese is comforting not only for its warm, cozy flavors but also for its nostalgia. It was often the dish we looked forward to as kids, but these days, you might have graduated from making the boxed stuff to making your own creamy recipe (but if not, that's fine). Next time you want to get creative with this favorite, try utilizing the waffle maker. Turn scoops of mac and cheese into crispy, waffle-style snacks — sort of like a grilled cheese, but maybe better.
The method is simple: Break out the waffle maker, then add a thick scoop of macaroni and cheese to each section. Close the waffle maker and let it heat, which will effectively turn the macaroni and cheese into a giant, pasta-filled cheese crisp. Pasta shapes with grooves might work best here, since they can latch onto each other more easily, and the mac and cheese should be cold or at least semi-coagulated when it's scooped so that it can be easily molded into the waffle maker.
You need to try waffle maker mac and cheese
You can used boxed macaroni and cheese for this trick, but if you do, you'll want to give the pasta a little more shape and substance. In addition to following the typical boxed recipe, you should add a little extra shredded cheese, which will help it stick together, along with one egg and some breadcrumbs. This will keep the scoops intact when the pasta goes into the waffle maker. If you're using homemade macaroni and cheese, try using a pasta shape like rotini, which has enough crevices for each piece of pasta to hook onto the others and prevent it from separating when you scoop it. You should include the egg and breadcrumbs if making a homemade version, too.
The macaroni and cheese only needs about 5 minutes in the waffle maker, and when these cheesy waffles are done, you can get creative with the dipping sauces. Chipotle mayonnaise, buffalo ranch, or even classic marinara will all taste delicious with this kid-friendly treat.