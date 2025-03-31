The Browned Butter Upgrade You Need To Try With Boxed Mac And Cheese

Adding browned butter to your boxed mac and cheese is easy, though not quite as easy as adding a tablespoon straight from the fridge. Before you put your pasta water on to boil, heat your butter in a saucepan over medium heat. It's important to keep in mind that browned butter loses some of its water content to evaporation, so a tablespoon of brown butter doesn't quite equal the same amount as regular, solid butter. To compensate for this loss, you'll either want to add an extra tablespoon of butter for a more buttered-noodles take on your mac, or whisk in a little more milk when the time comes.

Another pitfall? It's really easy to miss when your browned butter is done cooking. Fragrant and aromatic browned butter can turn smoky and burnt fairly quickly. As soon as your butter is a darkly golden shade, you should both remove it from the heat and place it in another bowl to cool down. As your browned butter cools, give your pan a rinse and start your classic boxed mac and cheese cooking process. When your noodles are ready, stirring in your browned butter is now just as simple as the original recipe.

Our recommendation? Add a sprinkle of nutmeg to complement the subtle roasted flavor your macaroni now has, plus a few grinds of fresh black pepper. You seriously won't regret giving this upgrade a try.