How To Fix Watery Mac And Cheese Without Adding Anything Extra To It
Mention comfort food, and macaroni and cheese surely comes to mind. Rich and delicious, creamy and gooey, it reminds us of childhood even when it's elevated with high-end cheeses, fancy noodles, and mouthwatering add-ins like chili or bacon. You can even add a variety of canned soups to develop an adult-friendly flavor profile without having to prep a bunch of extra ingredients. But no matter what you add to it, the cheese sauce is a hallmark of the dish; as long as it's rich and thick and plenty cheesy, you've got a winner on your hands.
If, however, that sauce comes out thin and watery, the disappointment is real. When this unfortunate faux pas happens, there's one clear problem: too much liquid. Luckily, the problem can be easily remedied, and your comfort dish can be saved without having to add any extra ingredients that might alter an otherwise perfect taste.
It boils down (literally) to thoroughly reducing your sauce before you add it to the macaroni, meaning you should let it simmer until the excess liquid evaporates. It's a surprisingly simple solution to a frustrating problem. A good cheese sauce starts with a roux, then you add the milk and the cheese. Adding too much liquid too quickly is an easy mistake to make, but you'll end up with cheese soup rather than cheese sauce. Instead of tossing the ingredients you've already used or adding thickening agents, simply give it the time it needs to cook down. While it will be more time-consuming, you can save your sauce by slowly simmering it until the sauce eventually thickens, stirring frequently so it doesn't burn.
Texture and consistency go far beyond just the sauce
A thin sauce is a major texture problem when it comes to macaroni and cheese, but once that problem has been expertly handled, it's time to address other texture issues. Which brings us back to those lovely add-ins. Macaroni and cheese may be a comforting throwback to childhood, but our taste buds don't have to live in the past. Adults often crave tastes and textures that kids would turn their noses up at, like switching out the traditional elbow macaroni for a pasta with an edgier texture. You can also give it a much-needed upgrade with panko crumbs, both mixed in and sprinkled on top. Breadcrumbs are great, but panko crumbs are even better, giving you a heartier crumb that will hold up to the moisture better than a regular bread crumb so you get crunchy texture in every bite.
With the sauce consistency and texture handled like a pro, you'll be free to play with the flavors so your childhood comfort favorite becomes an adult comfort craving. This step goes far beyond simply adding braised short ribs, crispy bacon bits, or rich lobster chunks. It's about adding flavor upgrades that complement the cheese, like chives for an oniony punch or a dash of chipotle seasoning for a kick of spicy heat. There are so many ways to spice up a macaroni and cheese that once you start exploring your creativity, you'll want to make this comfort food every night of the week for a different side dish with dinner.