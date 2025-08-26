How To Fix Watery Mac And Cheese Without Adding Anything Extra To It

Mention comfort food, and macaroni and cheese surely comes to mind. Rich and delicious, creamy and gooey, it reminds us of childhood even when it's elevated with high-end cheeses, fancy noodles, and mouthwatering add-ins like chili or bacon. You can even add a variety of canned soups to develop an adult-friendly flavor profile without having to prep a bunch of extra ingredients. But no matter what you add to it, the cheese sauce is a hallmark of the dish; as long as it's rich and thick and plenty cheesy, you've got a winner on your hands.

If, however, that sauce comes out thin and watery, the disappointment is real. When this unfortunate faux pas happens, there's one clear problem: too much liquid. Luckily, the problem can be easily remedied, and your comfort dish can be saved without having to add any extra ingredients that might alter an otherwise perfect taste.

It boils down (literally) to thoroughly reducing your sauce before you add it to the macaroni, meaning you should let it simmer until the excess liquid evaporates. It's a surprisingly simple solution to a frustrating problem. A good cheese sauce starts with a roux, then you add the milk and the cheese. Adding too much liquid too quickly is an easy mistake to make, but you'll end up with cheese soup rather than cheese sauce. Instead of tossing the ingredients you've already used or adding thickening agents, simply give it the time it needs to cook down. While it will be more time-consuming, you can save your sauce by slowly simmering it until the sauce eventually thickens, stirring frequently so it doesn't burn.