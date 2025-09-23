10 Savvy Ways To Use Up Bread Ends And Crusts That Are Chef Approved

Food waste is a serious issue in the United States. According to the USDA, Americans waste between 30% and 40% of the food supply annually. The single most discarded food category in the U.S. is bread. Earth.org estimates that 240 million slices of this staple are dumped in the garbage every year, which is not only a huge waste of money but also a lost opportunity.

There are a number of ways to use stale bread and eliminate food waste. One part of this food source that we may take for granted is the crusts that many of us trim off when making sandwiches. Indeed, a lot of folks discard the ends or crusts of bread without thinking twice about the fact that these may be valuable resources in the kitchen.

As a professional chef of nearly 18 years, one of my primary jobs included reducing food waste and maximizing profit. This meant getting creative with edible scraps of all kinds, including unwanted bread ends and crusts. While some of these may be obvious, others are more savvy ways of using bread crusts up. If you are committed to eliminating food waste at home, you may want to start incorporating these into your culinary routine.