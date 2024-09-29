Use Leftover Brisket To Seriously Upgrade Your Mac And Cheese

As far as classic comfort foods go, very few foods come to mind quicker than good old mac and cheese. From boxed mac and cheese to the best of fast-food mac and cheese, a bowl of steaming, fun-shaped noodles doused in an ooey-gooey cheese sauce is always a reliable hit. Not much can beat the creamy texture and salty yet buttery taste that it's known for. But it's possible to make a good dish even greater, and you can do exactly that by adding some leftover brisket to your mac and cheese.

Advertisement

For as long as mac and cheese has been a go-to meal, people have found endless creative ways to enjoy it, whether that's simply eating it as is or using it as a side dish. And a food that these yellow noodles are often eaten alongside is brisket. So why not put the two together to create one savory, hearty dish? The best part is you can easily use any leftover brisket you may have had from last night's dinner. That way, no food goes to waste. Plus, it'll already be seasoned however you like, truly making the dish all your own.