Use Leftover Brisket To Seriously Upgrade Your Mac And Cheese
As far as classic comfort foods go, very few foods come to mind quicker than good old mac and cheese. From boxed mac and cheese to the best of fast-food mac and cheese, a bowl of steaming, fun-shaped noodles doused in an ooey-gooey cheese sauce is always a reliable hit. Not much can beat the creamy texture and salty yet buttery taste that it's known for. But it's possible to make a good dish even greater, and you can do exactly that by adding some leftover brisket to your mac and cheese.
For as long as mac and cheese has been a go-to meal, people have found endless creative ways to enjoy it, whether that's simply eating it as is or using it as a side dish. And a food that these yellow noodles are often eaten alongside is brisket. So why not put the two together to create one savory, hearty dish? The best part is you can easily use any leftover brisket you may have had from last night's dinner. That way, no food goes to waste. Plus, it'll already be seasoned however you like, truly making the dish all your own.
Add brisket as a savory protein source
There are plenty of ingredients to upgrade your mac and cheese, but the addition of brisket is especially sure to make it a more filling, complete dish. Mac and cheese already has the carbohydrates and dairy down; now all it needs is the protein. Luckily, a 100 gram portion of beef brisket can contain around 20 grams of protein. All you have to do is top your noodles with some of your leftover shredded or pulled meat to reap these delicious and nutritious health benefits.
The brisket will pair well with whatever cheese you typically already use for mac and cheese, such as the commonly used cheddar, Gouda, or Monterey Jack. But if you have the option, you might want to consider a lower-sodium variety like mozzarella or Swiss cheese since the brisket naturally already carries a lot of salt. It'll be a savory treat for your tastebuds once you combine the salty meat with the cheesy noodles. You'll find that the tang and smokiness of the brisket breaks up the monotony you might have experienced if you were to eat plain mac and cheese all on its own.
Additional toppings for your noodles
Brisket is a top contender for how to elevate your mac and cheese, but there are no doubt plenty of other additives that are also in the running. If you decide to go the brisket route, consider putting a few complementary ingredients that'll really take your bowl of noodles to the next level. Fried onion strings and crispy panko crumbs, for example, not only pair well with both brisket and cheese, but they're a great way to add texture into an otherwise soft and tender meal. Jalapeño slices are also good for those that like a little more heat.
Aside from brisket, bacon is a meaty ingredient that can be incorporated into just about anything. Mac and cheese is no exception, so give it a go and generously sprinkle some crumbled bacon bits over your noodles. You can even get creative and instead use up leftover hot dogs or spam as your source of protein. And because we have to get our veggies in somehow, consider cut-up broccoli. Broccoli cheddar soup is proof that the two go well together, as would peas and cauliflower. Since there's clearly plenty of room to experiment with toppings and add-ins for extra flavor, texture, and variety, we suggest having fun with this classic dish.