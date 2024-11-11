Popular Boxed Mac And Cheese Brands, Ranked

If you have a kid who only eats mac and cheese, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of options out there that bring flavor to appeal to adults and children. While you may associate boxed mac and cheese with clumpy orange powder and mushy noodles, there are actually more choices than ever on the grocery store shelves — many from new brands that put their own spin on a classic dish. We considered taste and texture before anything else when ranking, but also looked at flavor options, ingredients, and the preparation process. Price and value also weighed in, since mac and cheese is a go-to budget dinner in our household. If we pay more than a couple of dollars for boxed mac and cheese, it better bring something extra special in the taste or texture departments.

We enlisted the help of a panel of experts between the ages of 5 and 8 to test popular boxed mac and cheese brands to see which one gets their seal of approval. We asked some adults to weigh in on which brands have the flavor to appeal to more sophisticated palates as well. Overall, brands that rose to the top were big of flavor while still maintaining a creamy delicious texture that we'd expect from homemade mac and cheese.