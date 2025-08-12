What Most People Don't Do That Actually Makes Mac And Cheese Pop
Whether boxed, homemade, or from a restaurant, a solid mac and cheese can add a lot to a meal, or even serve as a full meal in itself. When you want something quick and ready, there's definitely the best and worst of fast food mac and cheese, but it might be time to try something new. If you're going with a homemade recipe — to make your mac and cheese even saucier — you might sub orecchiette for macaroni. A ridged pasta will pick up more flavor because it has more surface area to play with the sauce. And orecchiette is still on the small side, so it's easy to enjoy by the cheesy forkful.
But, when you're making store-bought, boxed mac and cheese at home, and it could use a bit of an upgrade, you can try a much simpler trick: upping the cheese quotient. You can use whatever cheese that suits your palate (although we do have some suggestions). Make it super gooey and thick, or give it just a touch of added flavor. Almost any boxed mac and cheese will work for this trick, but something that starts out with a nice flavor profile, like Kraft Thick 'n Creamy Mac & Cheese or Annie's Macaroni and Classic Cheddar will get you off on the right foot, so you don't have to add too much flavor.
How to upgrade your mac and cheese with more cheese
You can make your boxed mac and cheese as you normally would, but as you stir together your sauce, add some shredded cheese and even a little bit of cream cheese for extra creaminess. For the ultimate flavor and texture, it's probably best to use whole milk and real butter, rather than reduced fat milk and oil or margarine.
As for the cheese, almost anything that melts well will work. Something with a relatively high fat content is usually best, and cheddar is an easy choice. Simply mix it in when you add the butter and milk, and stir it constantly as it cooks down, so the cheese will melt properly and not stick to the pot. If you want more melty sauciness, Velveeta will blend easily and keep the flavor profile similar to what's already in the box. For a bit of extra, slightly funky tanginess, shredded Gruyère and Parmesan work great, too. And for a thicker mac and cheese with melty strands that embody gourmet cheese pulls, rather than a creamy sauce, cheddar or mozzarella are great choices and won't overpower the flavor.
If you're throwing a party or having more than just a few guests for dinner, think about setting up a mac and cheese bar, so people can have fun making their own custom bowls. Bacon and chives are obvious topping options, but everything from hot sauce to peppers could be appealing. And for more easy upgrades to your boxed mac and cheese, think about topping it with breadcrumbs or crackers (and maybe more cheese) and putting it in the oven for a bit to get nice and crispy on top. When it comes to store-bought mac and cheese, start thinking out of the box with a few simple tricks.