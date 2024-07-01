Easily Upgrade Boxed Mac And Cheese With One Dairy-Free Ingredient

Boxed mac and cheese is convenient, delicious, and quick to make, but with just one simple upgrade, it can be just as yummy as if you made it from scratch. By adding egg whites you can instantly transform boxed mac and cheese from dry and boring to velvety and mouthwatering. Egg whites are often used to add structure to cakes, to make light and airy baked goods, and to thicken puddings and custards. They can also be whipped and used as a leavening agent for fluffy meringues and soufflés (like a mac and cheese soufflé, for instance). In fact, egg whites are even a key ingredient in frothy cocktails like whiskey and pisco sours.

Advertisement

How you add the egg whites to your mac and cheese depends on whether you're using packaged egg whites or if they're straight from the egg itself. With packaged egg whites (which come in a carton and are typically runnier), after adding your butter, milk, and cheese packets, set your stove to medium heat and pour in the egg whites, whisking or stirring constantly until they are incorporated to avoid them scrambling. For egg whites straight from the egg, it's a good idea to temper them before adding to your noodles so they don't curdle.

In a separate bowl, slowly whisk in a hot liquid like milk or pasta water to the egg whites before pouring the mixture over your mac and cheese. With just this single ingredient, your boxed mac will become extra creamy and delicious.

Advertisement