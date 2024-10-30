Give Boxed Mac And Cheese A Major Flavor Boost With One Classic Ingredient

Just like all pizza is good pizza, if you're a mac and cheese enthusiast you'll likely eat it however you can get it. Whether you're happily indulging in a homemade recipe or making a covert midnight snack in the microwave, cheese, butter, and noodles simply never miss. Boxed mac and cheese is a delicious, nostalgic experience unto itself. But did you know there's a simple trick to bring your boxed mac and cheese even closer to culinary glory? Put some Dijon mustard on it!

You've probably seen mustard powder in the ingredient list of a few homemade mac and cheese recipes because it adds a sharp bite that cuts through the richness of the other ingredients while elevating their flavors. In the same way that espresso powder makes chocolate baked goods taste even chocolatier, mustard powder helps make cheesy flavors shine. But if you've never stocked any mustard powder and can't be bothered to head to the store for 2 teaspoons worth, there's another option: Add a tablespoon of Dijon mustard to your homemade mac. If you're uncertain of the flavor, start slowly by adding only a teaspoon or two when you stir in your cheeses.

So, why not bring this flavor booster to the iconic blue and yellow box? The next time you're tearing open a packet of electric orange cheese, try mixing in a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, too.