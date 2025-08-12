Skip This Step On The Instructions For Gooey Boxed Mac And Cheese

Since the 1990s (and possibly before), boxed macaroni and cheese has been a staple of nearly every American child's diet at some point. Not only is it incredibly easy to make, it's also fairly filling and a warm, comforting treat on a cold or rainy day. Many of us also took this nostalgic food with us into college dorms and studio apartments, enjoying it in the wee hours after finishing up a 20-page paper or after a shift at our very first "grown-up" jobs.

It's for this reason that many of us are still enjoying this convenient treat well into our adulthood, and sharing techniques for tailoring it to our personal preferences. For instance, even the highest quality boxed instant mac and cheese can be lackluster in the texture department. The best homemade recipes feature lots of gooey cheese sauce made from real cheese, a texture that's tough to replicate with little more than powdered cheese, milk, and butter.

However, bloggers and TikTok foodies alike have discovered that if you skip draining the pasta and simply plop in the cheese powder, milk, and butter, the resulting sauce is a bit more velvety and rich, possibly due to the starches in the pasta water. Using this hack does require a little extra simmering, but you can tighten up the loose sauce with a handful or two of one of those cheeses that are perfect for melting — cheddar is classic, but alternatives like Colby and Fontina bring both flavor and a touch of sophistication.