Why You Should Always Keep Pasta Water In Your Fridge

There's something so satisfying about a recipe that minimizes food waste. As if there weren't already enough reasons to love pasta, the water that pasta is cooked in can be saved as its own useful ingredient. Often referred to as liquid gold, this starchy water has an incredible ability to elevate your cooking.

When pasta boils, it releases starch into the water. This starch not only thickens sauces but also helps them cling better to the noodles, creating that silky, restaurant-quality texture. That's why pasta water is so different from fresh water. While adding some pasta water to your pasta sauce is a common, easy way to enhance pasta dishes, leftover pasta water can do so much more. So, the next time you drain your pasta, resist the urge to pour that valuable water down the sink. Instead, save it for later use by storing it in your fridge!

Storing pasta water isn't just about saving time, it's about enhancing flavors. Whether you're making a sauce from scratch or simply reheating leftovers, adding a splash of pasta water can bring everything together beautifully. Its starchy consistency is great for binding ingredients and creating creamy emulsions. Plus if you add salt to your pasta water, or even olive oil, the water will impart even more flavor into your dishes.