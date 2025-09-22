10 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Lobster

Few things feel more decadent than having lobster left over from a big meal. Once used as prison food because it was considered the "cockroach of the sea," lobster is now a delicacy that many wouldn't dream of tossing out, no matter how little is left. For many people, the go-to solution for leftover lobster is to whip up some mouthwatering lobster rolls or perhaps a quick and easy lobster salad. However, there are plenty of other ways you can use lobster in a variety of dishes.

In my home province of Nova Scotia, lobster is absolutely everywhere. You can find it in seafood markets, grocery stores, restaurants, and even at roadside stands. Of course, the easiest and most common way to cook it is to boil it or throw it on the grill. Lobster rolls are also wildly popular. But with so much of the shellfish readily available, many people like to switch things up, and so you often see lobster prepared in creative ways.

The great thing about lobster is that it's very versatile. The mild, slightly sweet, and briny flavor works well with many other flavors, from rich ingredients like butter and cheese to aromatic spices and herbs, fresh vegetables, and fiery chiles. Plus, the meat is firm enough to hold its own in hearty dishes like pastas, soups, and stir-fries. If you're seeking some inspiration for what to do with your leftover lobster, here are 10 fun lobster dishes that go beyond the same old lobster rolls.