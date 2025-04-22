Peanut Butter Overnight Oats Will Soon Be Your Breakfast Recipe Of Choice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Busy mornings are made for quick and easy breakfasts, whether you're rushing the kids off to school or trying to make it to class or a meeting in time. That's when overnight oats will have your back. Easy to prep in advance for several days' worth of breakfasts, these time-saving cups offer a satisfying flavor and texture along with protein and fruit to keep you full and energized all morning.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has crafted this peanut butter overnight oats recipe and tells us, "If I'm eating something healthy like overnight oats and want to feel satisfied, there needs to be a little something extra special to keep me interested — especially if I'm going to be eating the same breakfast for a few days in a row. These overnight oats have it all: crunchy and creamy textures, fresh fruit, candied peanuts, and chia seeds for a nutritious boost." Nutty, rich, and satisfying, these oats are filling, endlessly customizable, and perfect for anyone who wants a fuss-free breakfast they'd be happy to eat on repeat.