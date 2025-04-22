Peanut Butter Overnight Oats Will Soon Be Your Breakfast Recipe Of Choice
Busy mornings are made for quick and easy breakfasts, whether you're rushing the kids off to school or trying to make it to class or a meeting in time. That's when overnight oats will have your back. Easy to prep in advance for several days' worth of breakfasts, these time-saving cups offer a satisfying flavor and texture along with protein and fruit to keep you full and energized all morning.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has crafted this peanut butter overnight oats recipe and tells us, "If I'm eating something healthy like overnight oats and want to feel satisfied, there needs to be a little something extra special to keep me interested — especially if I'm going to be eating the same breakfast for a few days in a row. These overnight oats have it all: crunchy and creamy textures, fresh fruit, candied peanuts, and chia seeds for a nutritious boost." Nutty, rich, and satisfying, these oats are filling, endlessly customizable, and perfect for anyone who wants a fuss-free breakfast they'd be happy to eat on repeat.
Gather the ingredients for peanut butter overnight oats
These overnight oats are easy to throw together in just a few minutes using mainly pantry staples. To start with, old-fashioned oats are the star of the dish. These types of oats soften slowly as they rest in the refrigerator overnight for the ideal creamy texture. To moisten the oats, we use whole milk, although you can also use plant-based milks in its place. Optional Greek yogurt adds an even more luxurious texture to the oats along with extra protein, and maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness. Kosher salt balances and enhances the overall flavor, and vanilla bean paste (or extract) adds an aromatic depth. Chia seeds are folded in for a nutritious boost and subtle crunch throughout.
Crunchy peanut butter is used to line the glasses for a swirl of nuttiness, and optional fresh fruits like bananas or strawberries can be used to top off the oatmeal before serving for a juicy, fresh addition. The real star of the show? Lightly salted peanuts are quickly candied on the stovetop for a unique finish that adds great crunch, as a sweet and salty garnish that transforms these simple cups into an almost dessert-like breakfast option.
Step 1: Blend oats ingredients
In a blender, blend ½ cup oats, milk, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, vanilla, salt, and optional yogurt until mostly smooth.
Step 2: Stir in remaining oats
Stir in remaining oats and chia seeds.
Step 3: Prep glasses or jars
Spoon peanut butter decoratively inside two glasses or jars.
Step 4: Pour in oats
Divide oat mixture evenly between glasses.
Step 5: Chill the oats
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 6: Prepare candied peanuts
Combine remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup and peanuts in a small skillet.
Step 7: Cook the peanuts
Cook over low heat, stirring often, until the maple syrup coats the peanuts and disappears from the pan.
Step 8: Cool the candied peanuts
Pour mixture onto a piece of parchment paper and set aside until crisp and cool. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the peanut butter overnight oats
When the oats are ready, top with candied peanuts, and sliced bananas, strawberries, an additional drizzle of peanut butter, and a sprinkling of chia seeds, if desired. Serve immediately.
Ingredients
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, divided
- 1 ⅓ cups whole milk (or milk of choice)
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
- ¼ cup lightly salted dry roasted peanuts
Optional Ingredients
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ banana, sliced, to garnish
- 1 halved strawberry, to garnish
- Additional maple syrup, chia seeds, and peanut butter, to garnish
Directions
- In a blender, blend ½ cup oats, milk, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, vanilla, salt, and optional yogurt until mostly smooth.
- Stir in remaining oats and chia seeds.
- Spoon peanut butter decoratively inside two glasses or jars.
- Divide oat mixture evenly between glasses.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Combine remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup and peanuts in a small skillet.
- Cook over low heat, stirring often, until the maple syrup coats the peanuts and disappears from the pan.
- Pour mixture onto a piece of parchment paper and set aside until crisp and cool. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
- When the oats are ready, top with candied peanuts, and sliced bananas, strawberries, an additional drizzle of peanut butter, and a sprinkling of chia seeds, if desired. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|555
|Total Fat
|27.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|64.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.2 g
|Total Sugars
|29.5 g
|Sodium
|343.9 mg
|Protein
|20.0 g
How far ahead can I prepare overnight oats?
If you're looking for a make-ahead breakfast option you can meal-prep ahead, note that overnight oats can be prepped up to five days in advance. That means you can prep your oatmeal on Sunday, and have it ready for easy grabbing throughout the week as you need it. Make sure to wrap the oats tightly if you choose to store in glasses, or seal in lidded jars. You can also prepare the candied peanuts ahead and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. For longer storage, you can also freeze them in a freezer-safe airtight container or zip-top bag for up to three months.
Avoid topping your glasses with fresh fruits until the day of serving. The same goes for adding on the peanuts and other garnishes to keep them as fresh as possible. Feel free to prep your oatmeal ahead and change up the garnishes based on what you have on hand each day.
How can I change up this peanut butter overnight oats recipe?
While peanut butter adds a nutty crunch and flavor to these overnight oats, you can easily mix up your batch by swiping some of the glasses with jam, chocolate-hazelnut spread, or any other nut butters as desired, including sunflower butter for a nut-free option. You can also use any milk you like, from oat milk to almond milk, to prepare these oats, and substitutes like honey, agave, or brown sugar in the place of maple syrup.
If you only have quick oats or steel cut oats on hand, they'll work as well, although the texture of the overnight oats will be different. It's best to avoid blending these types of oats, and instead simply mix the ingredients together to combine. You can generally skip blending if preferred, and instead just stir your ingredients to combine for an even simpler preparation. Swap the yogurt for a dairy-free yogurt option, flavored yogurt, or leave it out completely, and feel free to add even more flavor with a hint of cinnamon or nutmeg, lemon zest, or other types of extracts. You can even top the cups with standard roasted peanuts, granola, chopped almonds, pecans, toasted coconut, dried fruits, or other toppings as desired.
What are tips for making the best overnight oats?
If you've prepared overnight oats in the past and just weren't wowed, we have some tips to ensure the best results every time. The first is to use the right oats. Depending on your desired texture, old-fashioned rolls oats will retain some of their chew, while tenderizing in the cups. Quick oats may become more mushy, and steel-cut oats will need longer soaking or cooking for the right texture. You'll also want to stick to the ratio of liquid to oats as directed, but adjust after preparing your first batch to find your ideal texture. A little more yogurt can add that creaminess you might be looking for, or you might prefer your oats with less or more liquid in the mix.
Change up and adjust the sweetener as preferred, and don't forget to add salt for a flavor enhancer that will take your oats to the next level. Whether or not you choose to partially blend your oats, stir thoroughly to make sure all of the ingredients are evenly incorporated into each glass or jar.