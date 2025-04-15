Cottage Cheese Is The High-Protein Ice Cream Base You Need To Try This Summer

There are a variety of creative ways to make nontraditional ice cream. Whether it's through the use of unexpected ingredients to unique ways to make it without using a machine, the dessert that's widely considered one of the most popular out there can take on many forms — One of those comes by way of a viral trend involving cottage cheese. While the ingredient itself is nothing new, one of its more unconventional uses has gained recent popularity on TikTok. Fans of the dessert substitute enjoy how easy it is to make as well as its versatility with toppings and flavorings. It doesn't hurt that cottage cheese ice cream can be made into a healthier alternative to its traditional sibling to boot.

Making this snack sensation is easy enough: Combine cottage cheese with the chef's choice of flavors, blend together, then freeze until it's at the desired consistency. One thing to remember is that cottage cheese is naturally tart, so it's important to round that flavor out with other ingredients to bring back that otherwise missing sweetness. Here, at-home chefs can swirl in honey, caramel, or even chocolate as a flavor enhancement. Cottage cheese ice cream can also be topped with the usual gang of berries, nuts, or graham cracker crumbs.