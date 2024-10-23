Cottage Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Cottage cheese never went away, but it wasn't exactly sitting at the "cool foods'" table for the last few decades. Now it's found a resurgence in popularity thanks to the curds-and-whey-loving content creators on TikTok, who praise its versatility as a snack or ingredient swap, not to mention its high protein and low carb content.

If, like me, you've only recently come back to the ol' cottage after being reminded of this well-established dairy product's merits, you might not know your way around the different options yet; it's important that you do. For me, cottage cheese — depending on the brand — can taste either wildly delicious or mind-blowingly vile. (Before tackling this article, I was unaware of a middle ground. Spoiler: There is one.)

In the interests of saving you, good reader, from the awful experience of buying a cottage cheese whose flavor and texture excite your gag reflex, I have personally taste-tested eight of them and compiled my thoughts below. I've aimed to identify the key traits of eight cottage cheese brands available at Walmart, Harris Teeter, Target, Publix, and Aldi. Since the character of a cottage cheese is highly dependent on its milkfat percentage (with richer flavors associated with more fat) all brands I reviewed are the low-fat variety to keep things fair — I eat low-fat cottage cheese regularly and am accustomed to the flavor profile. But which were the good ones? There was only one whey to find out!