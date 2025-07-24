Our 5-Ingredient Chocolate Almond Bark Recipe Is Simply Sweet
Peppermint bark got the party started years ago, but now barks of all kinds are having a moment in the spotlight. Luckily, these fun sweet treats couldn't be any easier to make. If you haven't tried making bark yet, now's the time. It's the perfect treat to keep in your freezer for whenever a sweet craving hits. This chocolate almond version has rich chocolate, golden toasted almonds, and one ingredient that sets this bark apart — almond extract, which brings out the depth of the nuttiness and adds a cherry-like note that gives off corner bakery vibes.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This bark is so fancy-looking, no one will know you don't even need a candy thermometer to make it. It honestly feels too simple to be true. For entertaining, I like to set up an after-dinner coffee bar, and this is the perfect accompaniment. Just the right amount of sweet to finish off the meal without having to prepare a heavy or elaborate dessert." Keep reading to learn how to make what might just be your new favorite sweet snack.
Gather the ingredients for easy chocolate almond bark
To make this recipe, start by picking up some chocolate chips. Any type will work here, including ones that have a high cacao content or are dairy-free. Then pick up some slivered almonds, chocolate chips, coconut oil, almond extract, and salt. Slivered almonds are key here because they are more delicate than whole almonds and will make the bark easier to eat.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Spread out the almonds
Lay the almonds on the baking sheet.
Step 4: Bake the almonds
Bake them for 5 minutes, then set them aside.
Step 5: Add the chocolate to a pot
Add the chocolate chips and coconut oil to a small pot and bring the heat to medium-low. (or put them in a microwave for 2-3 minutes)
Step 6: Melt the chocolate
Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently until the mixture is melted.
Step 7: Add more ingredients
Stir in ¾ cups of the toasted almonds, almond extract, and salt.
Step 8: Spread out the mixture
Spread out the almond-chocolate mixture on the same sheet pan and then spread it into a ¼-inch thick rectangle of about 8x10 inches.
Step 9: Scatter almonds on top
Scatter the remaining almonds over the top and gently press them into the chocolate.
Step 10: Cover and refrigerate
Cover and refrigerate for 45 minutes until set.
Step 11: Break and serve the bark
Break into irregular pieces and serve.
What can I pair with chocolate bark on a dessert table?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|242
|Total Fat
|14.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|5.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|21.7 g
|Sodium
|70.3 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g
How can I change the flavor profile of the almond bark?
There are many ways to change up the flavors in the almond bark. For a warmer spice profile, add ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon. Or, along with cinnamon, add a pinch of nutmeg and cloves for a blended spice flavor. If you like chai spices, add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon powdered ginger, ⅛ teaspoon of cardamom, and a pinch of cloves.
For a bright and fruity twist, swap the almond extract for orange or lemon extract. To complement the extract, add in ½ teaspoon of orange or lemon zest. Another nice additive is espresso powder. Add 1 teaspoon to the chocolate as it melts to add a hint of coffee flavor that will also deepen the chocolate flavor. For a tropical twist, add toasted coconut instead of almonds. Then swap out the almond extract for vanilla extract. If you want to add a fresh fruit element, spread out a layer of blueberries or raspberries on the sheet pan and drizzle the chocolate on top, then let the chocolate set, and break it apart for a bark with a hint of sweet juiciness.
What are tips for making the perfect almond bark?
Even though this is a very simple recipe, there are a few things to note to ensure an excellent outcome. To start, toasting the almonds is very crucial to deepen the flavor and add a delicate crunch that complements the snap of the chocolate. If you buy the slivered almonds already toasted, you can skip this step. We're using coconut oil in the chocolate-melting step. This is important because coconut oil melts at a lower temperature than chocolate, which helps it melt more gently and prevents seizing. The coconut oil also adds a glossy finish and gives the finished bark a more professional look.
When you are ready to spread out the mixture, make sure the lined baking sheet that you are using will fit in the fridge evenly and lie flat. You want to avoid the pan slanting and causing the bark to be thicker in some areas. Once it's ready to go in the fridge, don't skimp on the setting time. It will need a full 45 minutes to set, and if necessary, you can leave it in the fridge overnight and break it apart the next day with no issues.