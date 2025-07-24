Our 5-Ingredient Chocolate Almond Bark Recipe Is Simply Sweet

Peppermint bark got the party started years ago, but now barks of all kinds are having a moment in the spotlight. Luckily, these fun sweet treats couldn't be any easier to make. If you haven't tried making bark yet, now's the time. It's the perfect treat to keep in your freezer for whenever a sweet craving hits. This chocolate almond version has rich chocolate, golden toasted almonds, and one ingredient that sets this bark apart — almond extract, which brings out the depth of the nuttiness and adds a cherry-like note that gives off corner bakery vibes.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This bark is so fancy-looking, no one will know you don't even need a candy thermometer to make it. It honestly feels too simple to be true. For entertaining, I like to set up an after-dinner coffee bar, and this is the perfect accompaniment. Just the right amount of sweet to finish off the meal without having to prepare a heavy or elaborate dessert." Keep reading to learn how to make what might just be your new favorite sweet snack.