The 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Snack Recipe Your Friends Will Beg You For
Fall lovers rejoice – pumpkin spice season is officially here. To celebrate, we've created 3-ingredient pumpkin spice truffles, made with silky white chocolate, sweetly-spiced pumpkin pie filling, and peppery gingersnaps, for a perfectly autumnal treat. Though these truffles are pretty and sophisticated enough to give as a gift, with their warm colors and drizzles of chocolate, they're surprisingly simple to make: Even better than the short ingredient list is how easy they are to prepare. Just grind up the cookies in a food processor, mix in the white chocolate and pumpkin, and in under an hour you'll have over a dozen truffles ready to enjoy. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These truffles are packed with fall flavor, from the subtle warmth of pumpkin to the zing of the gingersnaps, all tied together by creamy white chocolate."
Not only are they quick to make, but they're also incredibly versatile. Serve them at your next fall gathering, whip up a batch as a weekday treat, or add them to your Thanksgiving dessert board. No matter how you choose to serve them, these truffles are likely to be a crowd-pleasing treat. You can even make them up to a month in advance, store them in the freezer, and let them stand at room temperature to soften up when you're ready to serve.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient pumpkin spice truffles
Just three simple ingredients are needed to prepare these pumpkin spice truffles: gingersnaps, white chocolate, and pumpkin pie filling. Feel free to choose any crisp gingersnaps you love — the more heavily spiced with ginger, the better, since they form the flavorful, textured base of the truffles. The cookies should be crunchy enough to process into fine crumbs, which creates a rich and sturdy foundation for the mixture.
Pumpkin pie filling brings the creamy texture of pumpkin puree along with sweetness and spice, enhancing the overall flavor of the bites. In a pinch, pumpkin puree can be used in its place.
White chocolate serves multiple roles. It binds and sweetens the truffles and provides a light coating for a polished, decorative finish.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet or platter with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 2: Pulse the gingersnaps
Add the gingersnaps to a food processor, and pulse until they're fine crumbs.
Step 3: Set aside some crumbs
Measure 2 cups of crumbs into a medium bowl and reserve the rest.
Step 4; Melt the white chocolate
Melt ⅓ of the white chocolate bar in a heatproof bowl in the microwave in short spurts, stirring occasionally, until smooth.
Step 5: Add the pumpkin pie filling
Stir the pumpkin pie filling into the melted chocolate to combine.
Step 6: Mix
Use (gloved) hands to mix the pumpkin mixture into the 2 cups of gingersnap crumbs.
Step 7: Roll into balls
Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls, transferring them to the lined baking sheet as you work.
Step 8: Freeze the truffles
Freeze the balls for at least 20 minutes or until firm.
Step 9: Melt the remaining white chocolate
Melt the remaining white chocolate in a clean heatproof bowl in the microwave, stirring occasionally.
Step 10: Coat the truffles with chocolate
Use (gloved) hands to roll each truffle in a thin coating of white chocolate, and place them back on the lined baking sheet.
Step 11: Coat with crumbs
Roll some of the truffles in the reserved gingersnap crumbs to coat.
Step 12: Drizzle with the remaining white chocolate
Transfer any remaining white chocolate to a piping bag and use it to decoratively drizzle over any remaining truffles. Sprinkle lightly with the reserved gingersnap crumbs.
Step 13: Serve the truffles
Serve the truffles chilled.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|129
|Total Fat
|4.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|1.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|112.0 mg
|Protein
|1.6 g
How can I change up these truffles?
These truffles are a fun fall treat, and also incredibly versatile — they're likely able to be made with items you already have on hand. Pumpkin pie filling can be easily swapped for leftover pumpkin puree, especially since you'll only need a small amount. This recipe may even become your go-to for that leftover bit of pumpkin you have after making your favorite pumpkin soup or pumpkin pie.
If you aren't a fan of the bold flavor of gingersnaps or just don't have any on hand, any crisp cookies can be used in their place. This includes graham crackers, shortbread cookies, vanilla sandwich cookies, and more. For the best results, white chocolate bars are preferred for their higher cocoa butter content, which improves the meltability of the chocolate and gives the truffles added richness and a smoother mouthfeel. If needed, substitute with white chocolate chips, and add a touch of coconut oil or other neutral oil for a thinner texture when using as a coating.
Other possible additions include more spices (think pumpkin pie spice) or a generous splash of bourbon or rum for an adults-only version. Mix up the coatings by amping up the quantity of white chocolate coating (for extra glue) and rolling the truffles in festive fall sprinkles, crushed walnuts, or pecans. Or shape the truffles into cute little pumpkins and top them with a chocolate chip for a stem. You can also use orange candy melts in place of white chocolate for a festive touch.
What's the difference between pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie filling?
You've probably seen pumpkin pie filling and pumpkin puree on the shelf at the supermarket and wondered if there was really a difference between the two. You might even have grabbed the wrong can on occasion. The truth is that these two ingredients have a similar base, with a few key differences.
Canned pumpkin is as straightforward as it gets. Usually labeled 100% pumpkin, it's cooked and pureed pumpkin packed into a can. Depending on the brand, it can be made from a single type of pumpkin or a blend of varieties (like Dickinson or Hubbard squash) that are chosen for their texture and flavor. It's the ideal base for sweet or savory recipes, from pumpkin desserts to soups, sauces, and more.
As the name implies, pumpkin pie filling is designed specifically for making pumpkin pie. It's a combination of pumpkin puree, sweeteners, and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and/or allspice for a ready-to-bake pumpkin pie filling straight out of the can (after your own addition of eggs and evaporated milk). With sweeteners and spices in the mix, you won't want to use it in savory dishes or ones where you'd prefer to control the level of sweetness and spice.