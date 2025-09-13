The 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Snack Recipe Your Friends Will Beg You For

Fall lovers rejoice – pumpkin spice season is officially here. To celebrate, we've created 3-ingredient pumpkin spice truffles, made with silky white chocolate, sweetly-spiced pumpkin pie filling, and peppery gingersnaps, for a perfectly autumnal treat. Though these truffles are pretty and sophisticated enough to give as a gift, with their warm colors and drizzles of chocolate, they're surprisingly simple to make: Even better than the short ingredient list is how easy they are to prepare. Just grind up the cookies in a food processor, mix in the white chocolate and pumpkin, and in under an hour you'll have over a dozen truffles ready to enjoy. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These truffles are packed with fall flavor, from the subtle warmth of pumpkin to the zing of the gingersnaps, all tied together by creamy white chocolate."

Not only are they quick to make, but they're also incredibly versatile. Serve them at your next fall gathering, whip up a batch as a weekday treat, or add them to your Thanksgiving dessert board. No matter how you choose to serve them, these truffles are likely to be a crowd-pleasing treat. You can even make them up to a month in advance, store them in the freezer, and let them stand at room temperature to soften up when you're ready to serve.