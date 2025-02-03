The Canned Pumpkin You Buy Isn't What You Think It Is

Defining what canned pumpkin is feels akin to one of those memes going around Facebook. You know the ones — they offer up a photo featuring a nice display of bright orange pumpkins adorning someone's front porch on a fall day with the words — "What you think pumpkins are" — scribbled on the bottom. The next slide of the meme shows a less impressive, slick-skinned gourdy squash with the words — "What pumpkins actually are" — written underneath. Herein lies the confusion about what you'll find inside a can labeled "canned pumpkin." What we know of as canned pumpkin can be either pumpkin and squash and will be called one or the other, depending who you talk to.

A good portion of the confusion arises from the actual definition of canned pumpkin versus canned squash — a definition that goes back to 1957 and was set forth by the USDA. Basically, the definition is an either/ or kind of thing. That is, canned pumpkin AND canned squash must come from fruit that is "golden" in flesh and sweet, per the USDA. There is more to the definition than those components, but those elements – golden, sweet fruits describe some varieties of both the pumpkin OR squash — represent the important points for why this is so confusing and why people think that canned pumpkin isn't actually canned pumpkin. The definition mashes up pumpkins and squash so that, at least for canning purposes, so it isn't any wonder that people feel confused.