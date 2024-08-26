A Brief History Of Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin spice is a key factor in American history. No, really, it is. In 1667 the Dutch sold the island of Manhattan to the English in order to purchase the island of Run, which is located in modern-day Indonesia. This island was known as a growing location for nutmeg, a very lucrative spice. But the impact of pumpkin spice comes down to more than just land trade. Spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg were incredibly popular in colonial America, especially among the wealthy.

Advertisement

In fact, the now-iconic pumpkin spice blend can be found in the first ever American cookbook. The book, written by Amelia Simmons, was published in 1796. Titled "American Cookery", the book included a recipe for "Pompkin Pie". The recipe called for ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. And though the recipe doesn't exactly resemble the current iteration of this classic dessert, it is clear that the love of pumpkin (and pumpkin spice) runs deep in American history. This only makes sense considering that scientists believe pumpkin to be native to North and Central America.

Now, the term pumpkin spice, or pumpkin pie spice, didn't come to be until McCormick, a spice company out of Baltimore, Maryland, introduced their prepared pumpkin pie spice in 1934. The spice consists of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. The spice mix has become a staple in American kitchens, and by the 1990s, the spice mix had moved from the spice rack to the coffee counter. And pumpkin spice as the world knew it would never be the same.

Advertisement