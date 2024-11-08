15 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Pumpkin Pie For The Holidays

First things first: You can't have a good pumpkin pie without a good crust. Although the crust doesn't comprise the bulk of your dessert, it is a structurally important component as well as a flavor boost. If you're going to buy pie shells, take the time to seek out a nice brand that uses quality ingredients. You should be able to pronounce them all.

While a traditional pie crust needs no sweeteners, some people prefer a little added sugar. If that's you, you might be interested in trying a premade graham cracker crust or shortbread crust. You'll up the flavor factor and save time simultaneously. Be warned, though: Sweeter crusts might mean you need to tone down saccharine flavors elsewhere. One easy way to do this is with unsweetened whipped cream or a honey-tinged vanilla version instead of standard whipped cream or ice cream.

You can also try a nontraditional crust, says Pinch and Swirl founder Marissa Stevens. "I love pumpkin pie and most variations of it, but the one I make most often is a no-bake Pumpkin Chiffon Pie with a gingersnap crust using homemade spicy Gingersnap Cookies inspired by Stella Parks," she said. Parks, a pastry chef who reportedly "loves gingersnaps with the burning heat of a thousand suns," might take things a bit too far, Stevens said, adding, "I tone mine down a bit from her recipe so they don't take over. But I love that they are snappy enough to whirl into crumbs in the food processor."