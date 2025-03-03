The Classic Dessert That's A Brilliant Addition To Your Next Charcuterie Board
The average charcuterie board features classic ingredients like cheese, meat, fruits, nuts, and crackers (though the adventurous among us know that sauerkraut belongs on your charcuterie boards). But hungry hosts who yearn for a sweet taste to cut through the savory have an often overlooked but no less inspired option for their next board: cookies.
In fact, many cookies pair perfectly with the right cheeses, such as the mild duo of Gouda and chocolate chip cookies or a bolder pairing of Manchego cheese with a fudge-striped cookie. There are almost no sweet treats on many prepackaged charcuterie boards, causing those who make their own boards to focus more on the savory and umami flavors of the already-present cheeses and meats. However, this can absolutely be remedied. By including the sugary goodness of a plethora of cookies, the five basic flavors (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami) can easily be achieved on one hefty board.
Why do cookies work on a charcuterie board?
Pairing sweet cookies with salty cheese is the perfect example of opposites attracting which means cookies have deserved a coveted spot on the charcuterie board for far too long. In order for a pair to be in complete harmony, prospective charcuterie board makers should attempt to find tastes that are either the same or the opposite.
A gooey cookie can easily replace a similarly sweet item on an already existing charcuterie board. Maybe your friends particularly hate jams or plain pieces of chocolate. No big deal, just replace those average ingredients with a warm coconut chocolate chip cookie. Or, for those who were adamantly against adding sauerkraut to the board, try replacing the tart ingredient with some deliciously sour lemon shortbread cookies.
When it's as simple as including a few different types of cookies next to the cheese and fruit, there's no reason not to turn your good charcuterie board into a great one. All you have to do is stop by the cookie aisle before heading home to prepare the dish.