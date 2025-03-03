The Classic Dessert That's A Brilliant Addition To Your Next Charcuterie Board

The average charcuterie board features classic ingredients like cheese, meat, fruits, nuts, and crackers (though the adventurous among us know that sauerkraut belongs on your charcuterie boards). But hungry hosts who yearn for a sweet taste to cut through the savory have an often overlooked but no less inspired option for their next board: cookies.

In fact, many cookies pair perfectly with the right cheeses, such as the mild duo of Gouda and chocolate chip cookies or a bolder pairing of Manchego cheese with a fudge-striped cookie. There are almost no sweet treats on many prepackaged charcuterie boards, causing those who make their own boards to focus more on the savory and umami flavors of the already-present cheeses and meats. However, this can absolutely be remedied. By including the sugary goodness of a plethora of cookies, the five basic flavors (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami) can easily be achieved on one hefty board.