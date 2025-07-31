The Telltale Sign That You're Buying High-Quality Dark Chocolate

Of course, there are plenty of times when we all come face to face with a piece of chocolate without any packaging. This is why it's important to know what high-quality chocolate looks and tastes like, so you can always pick the good stuff out of a lineup. Nicole Patel, who was named 2025's Best Chocolatier in the Americas with the Six Star Award: Grand Master Chocolatier — the highest honor awarded by the International Chocolate Salon — says that good chocolate stands out just by the way it looks.

"You can tell if dark chocolate is high quality by examining its appearance, aroma, texture, and ingredients," she says. High-quality chocolate will have a smooth, glossy surface and a firm snap when it breaks. Both of these are signs that the chocolate was properly handled. "Chocolate is temperamental," she explains, adding, "It needs a lot of tender love and care. You can't simply melt the chocolate and dip. It must be tempered to receive the shiny outer chocolate layer and wonderful snap as you take a bite — regardless of if it is dark, milk, or white chocolate."

It's also a good idea to give the chocolate a good sniff. "The aroma should be rich and complex, with notes of cocoa rather than sweetness or artificial additives," says Patel.