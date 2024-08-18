The Extra Step You Need Before Baking With Hazelnuts

When we think of hazelnuts, what instantly pops into our minds is Nutella — the chocolate-hazelnut spread you buy from the store or DIY at home. That's just one option, though. Hazelnuts are a versatile ingredient for countless dishes and mostly shine in the baking department. Now, whether you include these nuts as simple add-ins or as one of the main ingredients in the recipe, some critical work needs to go into preparing them for the bake. Generally, you'll be cracking and deshelling them (if the shells are still on), and then there's roasting in an oven and grinding, chopping, or turning to paste. But one step you mustn't forget is peeling the nuts.

Although edible, the hazelnut's skin is better off removed because of its bitter taste. If you leave it on, you'll end up with an off-tasting dessert. Thankfully, peeling these nuts isn't too complicated. Essentially, the process involves loosening the skins by either roasting or blanching, then detaching them from the nuts by rubbing.