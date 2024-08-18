The Extra Step You Need Before Baking With Hazelnuts
When we think of hazelnuts, what instantly pops into our minds is Nutella — the chocolate-hazelnut spread you buy from the store or DIY at home. That's just one option, though. Hazelnuts are a versatile ingredient for countless dishes and mostly shine in the baking department. Now, whether you include these nuts as simple add-ins or as one of the main ingredients in the recipe, some critical work needs to go into preparing them for the bake. Generally, you'll be cracking and deshelling them (if the shells are still on), and then there's roasting in an oven and grinding, chopping, or turning to paste. But one step you mustn't forget is peeling the nuts.
Although edible, the hazelnut's skin is better off removed because of its bitter taste. If you leave it on, you'll end up with an off-tasting dessert. Thankfully, peeling these nuts isn't too complicated. Essentially, the process involves loosening the skins by either roasting or blanching, then detaching them from the nuts by rubbing.
The roast and rub method of peeling hazelnuts
Just as the name suggests, this method begins by roasting the hazelnuts. You'll need a preheated oven at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the nuts on a baking sheet into one layer with a bit of wiggle room so they aren't overcrowded. Ensure the baking sheet you're using is rimmed, as you don't want the nuts rolling and falling out. Now pop the sheet in the oven and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Stop at about 10 minutes to check how the nuts are cooking, and if not ready, continue cooking at one or two-minute intervals as you keep checking in between. Hazelnuts can move from well-cooked to burnt in a matter of minutes, so don't take any chances.
Once the skins start cracking, they're ready. Remove from the oven and transfer the nuts to a clean dishcloth. Wrap the cloth around the nuts to form a pouch and let cool for a few minutes before you start rubbing and rolling the nuts inside the cloth. After a couple of minutes, when you open the pouch, you'll notice the skins have come off some of the nuts. You can continue rubbing and rolling until most or all of the skins are detached. However, some nuts are just too stubborn — no matter how much you rub them the skin won't budge. But there's a solution: Try the blanch and rub method.
The blanch and rub method
For this technique, begin by getting a large pan and filling it about halfway with water. Bring the water to a boil on the stovetop then add 2 to 3 tablespoons of fresh baking soda. The water will bubble vigorously and rise in the pan, so add the baking soda slowly to avoid an overflow. Next, add in the hazelnuts and leave to cook for three to four minutes. To test if the nuts' skin has loosened enough, remove one from the pan using a slotted spoon, dip it in cold water, and then pinch it with your fingers. If the skin comes off easily, it's ready. If not, give the hazelnuts a couple more minutes as you keep checking.
When ready, drain out the water (it'll have turned black, but that's normal) through a colander in the sink, then transfer the nuts into an ice bath. Use your fingers to rub the skins off the nuts one by one until all the nuts are completely peeled. You'll have the cleanest batch of skin-free hazelnuts after this. Now you can roast the hazelnuts, but first, pat them dry using a clean dishcloth or paper towels. Roasting is important as it enhances the deliciously nutty flavor. Roasting after blanching will take a bit longer than usual since the hazelnuts have to dry first before they start roasting. Even so, still keep a close eye on them to avoid burning.