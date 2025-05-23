The Italian Chocolate That Beats Nutella At The Hazelnut Game

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of the fantastically rich, creamy taste of Nutella, there's another nutty Italian product you should know about. It's called gianduja (sometimes spelled "gianduia"). On paper, gianduja is similar to Nutella: It's a chocolate and hazelnut concoction that can be found as a spread, although it's often sold as a more solid piece of chocolate. In fact, it's actually considered to be the predecessor to Nutella — but despite the overlap in ingredients and the fact it also hails from Italy, they aren't identical.

Gianduja is for those who are nuts for nuts. While Nutella is only 13% hazelnuts, gianduja must be at least 20% hazelnut to be able to call itself gianduja, but it's common for it to be 30% hazelnut, and it's not particularly hard to find versions that are half hazelnut — at least in Europe. This delectable chocolate dates back to the early 1800s. It was invented in Turin, in northwestern Italy — and the surrounding area (Piedmont) produced hazelnuts by the bucketload. At this time, the French (under Napoleon) blockaded many ports in the area, so chocolate couldn't be shipped in from the tropical areas where it grows. Faced with a shortage, local chocolatiers decided to pad out the limited chocolate with hazelnut paste, which was (thanks to Turin's geography) extremely easy to source. The concept caught on and stuck, although it was made even better when some chocolatiers later realized that roasting the nuts would give a deeper, richer taste.