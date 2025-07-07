The Actual Difference Between Melting And Tempering Chocolate

Chocolate, whether in the form of a candy bar or as a drizzle for ice cream, is a delight for many. Although melted chocolate and tempered chocolate are often associated with one another, the two terms differ from one another. The short answer is that melting chocolate is the first step in tempering, whereas the long answer lies in the chocolate sugar crystals.

Melting chocolate is fairly straightforward: take the chocolate, heat it, and it melts. As you might guess, this process is much less complicated than tempering. However, for melting chocolate, there are two primary methods: microwaving and using a double boiler. When using a microwave, simply add your chocolate to a microwave-safe bowl and heat it in 30-second intervals. Between each interval, give the chocolate a quick stir to prevent it from burning. For the double boiler method, add about a cup of water to a saucepan — or fill it a few inches deep — and bring it to a simmer. Place a second bowl over the pan. Add your chocolate and continuously stir until the chocolate is melted from heat produced by the simmering water below. Either method works perfectly, and you can add a tablespoon of butter to make your chocolate smooth and rich.

Melting chocolate is just the starting step to a more complex process of tempering. Although it can appear daunting, the process isn't rocket science, and mastering the technique will allow you to make chocolate moldings and more decorative desserts.