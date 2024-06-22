Shaken Vs Stirred: What's Right For Your Cocktail?

Many bartenders would agree that James Bond's signature martini order is wrong since it's believed shaking the drink bruises the alcohol. The martini isn't the only cocktail that shouldn't be shaken. When to shake a cocktail as opposed to stirring it has been hotly debated for a long time, but in general, if the drink only involves different types of alcohol — like gin or vodka and vermouth in the case of the martini — then it should be stirred. If the cocktail contains ingredients other than alcohol, like juice, egg whites, or milk products, it should be shaken.

We'll get into the nitty gritty below, but first, we need to discuss the need for mixing the drink in the first place. Besides combining the ingredients, mixing a drink with ice — whether shaking or stirring — chills the drink and dilutes the alcohol a bit, smoothing out its rough edges and helping combine the flavors for a unified drinking experience. Different cocktails require a different mixing method to achieve the perfect result. While a margarita should be light and frothy, a Negroni should be smooth and velvety. The first should be shaken, and the second should be stirred to achieve two different outcomes.