Japanese Twice-Fried Chicken (Karaage) Recipe

There is fried chicken, and then there is karaage-style fried chicken. Karaage is a Japanese term that loosely translates to "frying without a batter." This can refer to any sort of protein, but karaage fried chicken has gained popularity outside of Japan as one of the most beloved and unique dishes. Karaage chicken involves an initial marination of the chicken followed by dredging with starch and then frying to achieve a super crispy texture. This recipe for Japanese twice-fried chicken Karaage – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — uses a double frying technique (also used to make Korean fried chicken) to produce a superior crispy texture while keeping the inside moist and tender.

The soy-sake-ginger-marinated chicken is cut into bite-sized pieces and then dredged with pure potato starch. The initial frying is done at a lower temperature, which seals in the juices and forms the crust. The chicken then briefly rests, allowing the meat to keep cooking on the inside while preventing the exterior from becoming overdone. The second cook is more of a "flash fry" at a higher oil temperature with the intent of making the crust extra crispy without overcooking the meat. The result is crunchy and light, and packed with savory umami flavor. Finish off this chicken with a quick salad of fresh veggies, some lemon wedges for a touch of acidity, and a creamy Kewpie mayo and chili dipping sauce and you'll have the ultimate fried chicken experience.

