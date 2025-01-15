Why Canned Lychee Is A Must-Buy According To Jet Tila

You may recognize Jet Tila from Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Iron Chef," or "Chopped." Or perhaps you've purchased one of his cookbooks, such as "101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die." Regardless of how you've encountered him, any brush with the chef yields valuable insight into the world of food. And this doesn't just extend to cooking, but to grocery shopping as well. In fact, there is one product you simply must-buy on your next trip to your neighborhood Asian grocery store, and it comes in a can. You might know lychees from its shining presence in a lychee martini. Or perhaps you've tried a dish of sago pudding topped with lychee. It is a tropical fruit, originally grown in China, that has a red outer shell and a milky white interior. Its taste is light and sweet, and just a bit floral. It's perfect for eating fresh or adding to various desserts. Tila can't recommend this kitchen ingredient enough, especially in its canned form.

Now, for the most part, fresh fruit is preferred over canned. However, in the case of lychee, the fresh version of the fruit is not available in most grocery stores. That's where evergreen canned lychee comes in. This tip comes straight from Tila, who praised lychee's ability to maintain its flavor and texture even as a canned good. Tila noted that his favorite uses for canned lychee include crafting various cocktails or incorporating it into a fruit salad.