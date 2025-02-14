Tequila Vs Vodka: What's The Difference?

Tequila and vodka are two popular spirits served throughout the world. If you're not a liquor connoisseur, you may know that tequila is often served with salt and limes, and that vodka is typically used in classic cocktails like martinis. But what are the actual differences between these two spirits? They are both clear liquors (though some tequilas can be gold), and are popular choices for mixing into cocktails or sipping on the rocks. However, there are many distinctions between them, and understanding these differences can help you make the best drink choice next time you find yourself at a cocktail bar, or simply want to try your hand at mixology at home.

While vodka and tequila might look similar when poured into a glass side-by-side, they have very different histories, ingredients, and flavor profiles. If you're in the mood for something clean and crisp-tasting, reach for that bottle of vodka. Conversely, order a tequila for a drink with a peppery bite and complex flavor.