10 Ingredient Pairings That Shouldn't Work But Totally Do

Every so often you'll hear about a combination of ingredients that sends your head spinning. While it's common knowledge that people's tastes vary, it seems there are some things that should not go together. Nevertheless, there are biological reasons why someone might be inclined to enjoy a nontraditional pairing. For example there's a significant portion of the population that tastes soap when eating cilantro thanks to a single gene. Maybe there's a similar gene that could affect how open you are to eating something others find strange.

Consider also that some unexpected food pairings come from a place of cultural heritage. Meals like South Africa's bobotie, made with egg custard or curried ground beef, encourage mixing and matching different flavors and textures. Finally, there is the factor of what food people have available to them at a given time. Economic hardship exists all over the world, often closer to home than you might expect. When a good grocery shopping run is not guaranteed, people will resort to whatever they can stomach. When you have to make do, you can stumble across some surprising and strange combinations that just end up working. However these strange pairings came about, there are some that invariably just work.