Why Apple Pie And Cheddar Cheese Is Such An Iconic Pairing

There's a saying in some parts of the globe that goes a little something like this: "An apple pie without the cheese is like a kiss without the squeeze." This statement gives you some idea of what the apple-pie-and-cheddar-cheese-lovin' folks of the world are all about: sweet apple pie and sharp and savory cheese. The pairing works because cheddar cheese introduces just the right amount of savory to complement apple pie's sweet — kind of like when the salt on top of pretzels meets chocolate dip.

Advertisement

Proponents of this pairing reside mostly in Jolly Ol' England and its sister regions across the pond: New England, the Midwest, and some places in Canada. The practice of serving apple pie with cheese actually originated in Great Britain during the 17th century.

While hot apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream may now be the world's most stereotypical American dessert, the addition of sweet dairy and apple pie, as opposed to savory dairy, is really a relatively recent phenomenon. Until Red Delicious apples began sprouting on trees in the late 19th century, apples weren't all that sweet. So, it's reasonable to think that bakers needed a way to highlight what little sweet flavor was there. Thus, apple pie served with a savory dairy — Wensleydale cheese originally and then cheddar later — made more sense back then than it does now.

Advertisement