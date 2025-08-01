The Best And Worst Hot Dogs To Buy At The Grocery Store

The Bar S brand, like Oscar Mayer and Ball Park, can be found throughout the country and offers a number of sizes, including bun-length and jumbo. However, its most distinguishing feature is its rock-bottom price point. For eight hot dogs (12 ounces), you can expect to pay around $3.12. It certainly checks all the boxes of convenience and value — but how does this all-beef frank taste?

I first noticed this Bar S Frank's slightly sweet flavor compared to the other distinctly savory brands. This isn't alarming when you consider that this sweetness may be coming from a traditional seasoning for the hot dog. Coriander and mace are sweet spices that set the American hot dog apart from all other sausages. Add to this a bit of sugar, which manufacturers mix in to help with the dog's ability to caramelize on the grill, and you can understand why this brand may skew sweet. Surprisingly, this sweetness was an excellent complement to the beefy taste of the frank, and it was nice not to have all other flavors be overwhelmed by too much sodium. It has a soft texture, so don't expect it to give you a good snap, but it's not so soft as to call to mind tofu. Overall, if you're expected to feed a busload of family and friends at your barbecue, Bar S Beef Franks offers the best bang for your buck.