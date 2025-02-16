18 Unexpected Ingredients You Can Turn Into Ice Cream

Most of us are used to having endless options when it comes to ice cream flavors, from every possible fruit to different candy bars. Some ingredients that may seem strange in the United States a decade ago are quite common in desserts now, like sea salt or bacon bits. Yet once in a while, there's still an ice cream ingredient that pleasantly surprises us and keeps life interesting.

Some unique ingredients can actually work well in ice cream, if combined with the right flavor profiles in the right ratio. Sweet and salty, sweet and savory, and sweet and spicy combinations have become more popular, as ice cream shops around the world continue experimenting with distinctive flavors and combinations.

These ingredients are the most unexpected add-ins people have actually used in ice cream, from lobster in Maine to macaroni and cheese. Should you want to try them for yourself, you can probably find some of these ice creams in stores, or try your hand making homemade ice cream in your own kitchen (even without a machine).