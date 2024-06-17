Make Your Apple Pie Filling Superior With One Extra Ingredient

It's often said that nothing's as American as apple pie, but that doesn't mean we have to stop remixing and reinventing the simple, OG recipe. After all, apple pie is a straightforward, relatively no-fuss recipe on its own, but people have long been adding unexpected ingredients and accompaniments to the formula — a slice of American or cheddar cheese with that pie, anyone? The basic formula of cinnamon-sugar drenched rich, syrupy apples and buttery flaky crust works beautifully as is, but begs to be ramped up with a sidekick of fatty, rich goodness — a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the classic slice of cheese, or via an unexpected ingredient of sour cream baked right into the filling.

This addition pushes things over the top flavor and texture-wise and adds richness and luxury to the fairly homespun recipe. The super-short ingredient list for a basic filling — sliced apples, sugar, and cinnamon for the most pared-down rendition — gets a silky rich upgrade with the addition of just a touch of sour cream, coating the fruit in a custard-like layer that won't even be noticeable to most, but lends a certain je ne sais quoi to the classic baked good. You may never give the old-school recipe another look once you've tried this leveled-up version.