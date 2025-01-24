The Surprising Cheese Substitute That Will Improve Your Vegan Pizzas

Pizza is a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries. Teeming with comforting carbs, tangy sauce, gooey cheese, and a smorgasbord of toppings, pizza is for the people, and yes, that includes vegans and lactose-sensitive foodies. The only trouble with dairy-free pizza is that plant-based cheese alternatives don't always stack up to the rich, fatty essence of real stuff. But that isn't a hard rule, especially if you use the right ingredients. To get the scoop on how to make the cheesiest cheese-free pizzas, Chowhound spoke with celebrity chef Chris Tucker — vegan extraordinaire and purveyor of plant-based cheeses that satisfy just like the real thing.

As a vegan chef, Tucker is perfectly aware that the biggest challenge with making plant-based pizza is perfecting the cheese. But his solution is simple and accessible, "If you can't find one that you like," he says, "I would use cashew cream as a pourable cheese." Vegan cheese is notoriously difficult to melt, but cashew cream is velvety enough to mimic the drippy goddess of oven-baked cheese. Plus, Tucker notes that it browns up nicely, giving it that smoldering, blistered finish that pizza lovers know and love.

The foundation of cashew cream is, you guessed it, cashews. The nuts are typically soaked overnight to soften them up, before getting blended with water to create a thick, dairy cream alternative that's surprisingly fatty and deceptively cheesy. Of course, you can always introduce added fixings like lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and spices for a little extra pizzazz. If you don't want to make cashew cream at home, you may be able to find it at your supermarket with other vegan items in the dairy aisle.