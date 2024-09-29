Mayonnaise Is The Unexpected Ingredient That Sets Southern Banana Sandwiches Apart From All The Rest

In a way, a sandwich is one of the most creative meals around. The bread is the canvas, the fixings are the paint, and the subtle nuances employed by each hungry chef mean that every sandwich is an individual work of art. Of course, some sandwiches end up being a bit more abstract than others. Take for example the banana and mayonnaise sandwich. It must have taken a true artistic individual to come up with this Southern staple. The combination of mayonnaise and banana may not be what most people are used to, but with an open mind you'll be able to fully enjoy the range of flavors and textures this sammie has to offer.

Advertisement

Making a banana and mayonnaise sandwich is easy since all the ingredients are in the name. Some diehards demand you use Duke's brand mayonnaise for an authentic experience, but feel free to experiment until you find your favorite spread. Start by slicing a ripe, yellow-green banana into rounds or strips, then spread mayonnaise on both slices of bread. Put everything together, and you've got yourself a Southern classic. This sandwich won't be everyone's cup of tea, but if you're a fan of salty and sweet combinations it may be your new favorite.