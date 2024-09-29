Mayonnaise Is The Unexpected Ingredient That Sets Southern Banana Sandwiches Apart From All The Rest
In a way, a sandwich is one of the most creative meals around. The bread is the canvas, the fixings are the paint, and the subtle nuances employed by each hungry chef mean that every sandwich is an individual work of art. Of course, some sandwiches end up being a bit more abstract than others. Take for example the banana and mayonnaise sandwich. It must have taken a true artistic individual to come up with this Southern staple. The combination of mayonnaise and banana may not be what most people are used to, but with an open mind you'll be able to fully enjoy the range of flavors and textures this sammie has to offer.
Making a banana and mayonnaise sandwich is easy since all the ingredients are in the name. Some diehards demand you use Duke's brand mayonnaise for an authentic experience, but feel free to experiment until you find your favorite spread. Start by slicing a ripe, yellow-green banana into rounds or strips, then spread mayonnaise on both slices of bread. Put everything together, and you've got yourself a Southern classic. This sandwich won't be everyone's cup of tea, but if you're a fan of salty and sweet combinations it may be your new favorite.
The origins of banana and mayo sandwiches
The origins of the banana and mayonnaise sandwich go back to the early 20th century during a time when the South, like much of the country, was dealing with economic hardship due to the Great Depression. In need of something affordable and filling, folks started combining nutritious mayo (which they could make themselves with eggs and oil) with all sorts of fruits, and stacking them between bread. One popular sammie was made with mayo and pineapple. Interestingly, both mayonnaise and bananas were at one point considered luxury items in the United States, but by the 1930's both ingredients were much more accessible to the average consumer.
Banana and mayonnaise sandwiches were first thrown together during a time of great strife and struggle, but over the years, the children who were fed these sandwiches grew to develop a nostalgic love of the unique flavors. In turn, their children learned to appreciate banana mayo sandwiches, and so on. That's how it came to be appreciated by celebrities like NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Things are different since people first started eating banana and mayonnaise sandwiches — bananas have completely changed over the last century — but one bite into this delicacy will take you back to a simpler time.
More strange Southern sandwiches
The banana and mayonnaise sandwich is far from the only unexpected combination you'll find in Southern kitchens. The region has a history of pairing simple, often surprising ingredients together to create memorable flavors. Another beloved combo is the peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwich, which also came about during the Great Depression. The key to most of these pairings is the fluffy white bread. A plain, pillowy base makes it easier to appreciate the creamy peanut butter mixed with slightly sour mayo. One sandwich that is a bit more appetizing to modern consumers was the favorite of The King himself, Elvis Presley. Peanut butter and banana sandwiches make sense, as the main ingredients are already a popular pairing. Add a couple of strips of bacon, which is known to go well with everything, fry the whole thing up, and you've got a sandwich that will satisfy snackers from Maine to California and everywhere in between.
These dishes might seem odd at first, but they speak to the resourcefulness and creativity of Southern cooking. Whether banana and mayo sandwiches are a familiar childhood memory or a new discovery, they are a great example of the South's unique ability to transform simple, everyday ingredients into something truly special.