Why Is Dark Chocolate Often Considered Healthier Than Other Kinds?

Let's be real: Dark chocolate, with its almost perfect balance of flavor and texture, has somehow scored the best reputation of the chocolate bunch. While milk chocolate is off flirting with caramel and white chocolate is basically sugar in a tuxedo, dark chocolate is getting invited to health food lists and antioxidant parties. But does it actually deserve the halo or is it just the overachiever with the best branding?

The main reason dark chocolate is considered "healthier" comes down to cocoa content. The darker the chocolate, the more cocoa solids it contains, and cocoa is where all the good stuff lives: flavonoids, polyphenols, antioxidants, and magnesium. These compounds have been linked to heart health, improved blood flow, and reduced inflammation. White chocolate, on the other hand, contains zero cocoa solids (just cocoa butter), and milk chocolate is usually diluted with — you guessed it — milk and sugar.

Speaking of sugar, dark chocolate usually has less of it. That bitter snap you taste in a high-cacao bar? That's what happens when chocolate isn't softened up with loads of sugar and dairy. An 85% bar might not exactly melt in your mouth, but it also doesn't come with a sugar crash. In a head-to-head matchup, dark chocolate wins on the less-is-more principle: fewer carbs, less sugar, more antioxidants, more fiber. Yes, fiber — in your candy bar. Who knew?