14 Savory Toppings That Will Take Ice Cream To A New Level

With ice cream, the toppings bar oscillates between sweet, sweet, and more sweet. Dumping jelly beans and caramel sauce on a banana split? Sounds great in that blast-from-the-past way. But maybe your palate yearns for a break from candy and marshmallow fluff when the mood for chilled bliss hits. Savory garnishes impart a host of interesting pairing possibilities to ice cream, and can unlock mind-bending shocks on the tongue.

Funky, salty, nose-curling flavors can be tricky to mix with sugary things, so Chowhound sought out experts to show us how it's done. "I believe that the savory brings out the real flavor of creamy sweet ice cream," insists Judy Herrell. She presides over Herrell's, a scoop shop that's cranked out countless flavors for decades in Northampton, Massachusetts. This sentiment resonates with Kendall Melton, Director of Culinary Operations for Lick Honest Ice Creams, a chain based in Texas. "You can still provide a level of decadence and indulgence in desserts by using herbs, vegetables, spices, and cheeses without sacrificing the vibe," she explains. With other professionals in the creamery business lending their opinions, we've curated 14 fixings to take your cone to the next level.