14 Savory Toppings That Will Take Ice Cream To A New Level
With ice cream, the toppings bar oscillates between sweet, sweet, and more sweet. Dumping jelly beans and caramel sauce on a banana split? Sounds great in that blast-from-the-past way. But maybe your palate yearns for a break from candy and marshmallow fluff when the mood for chilled bliss hits. Savory garnishes impart a host of interesting pairing possibilities to ice cream, and can unlock mind-bending shocks on the tongue.
Funky, salty, nose-curling flavors can be tricky to mix with sugary things, so Chowhound sought out experts to show us how it's done. "I believe that the savory brings out the real flavor of creamy sweet ice cream," insists Judy Herrell. She presides over Herrell's, a scoop shop that's cranked out countless flavors for decades in Northampton, Massachusetts. This sentiment resonates with Kendall Melton, Director of Culinary Operations for Lick Honest Ice Creams, a chain based in Texas. "You can still provide a level of decadence and indulgence in desserts by using herbs, vegetables, spices, and cheeses without sacrificing the vibe," she explains. With other professionals in the creamery business lending their opinions, we've curated 14 fixings to take your cone to the next level.
1. Crackers
For the first savory garnish you ought to keep on hand, let's raid our cupboards, shall we? A box of crackers in your pantry might be reserved for the task of building a swanky charcuterie board, but there's a delicious ice cream topping waiting in the wings. Considering salt and butter feature heavily among the go-to brands at the grocery store, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the baked snacks fit seamlessly into a confectionary context. If duping the Girl Scout Thin Mint using Ritz or flipping S'mores on its head with Cheez-Its is possible, then so is tossing a heap into a butterscotch sundae.
The melty creaminess of the dessert is a foil to crispy salted crackers, and Judy Herrell can attest they're a must-try swirled into your cup. Although the flavor she raves over isn't exactly traditional (a Jalapeño Popper-themed delight), the array of choices for ice cream and crackers alike gives sway to unbounded creativity. The aforementioned Ritz could shine in butter pecan, for instance, to double-down on the toffee undertones. Or maybe you throw in cheddar Goldfish to perk up a chocolatey fudge ripple. Cheesy, buttery, salty, crunchy, it's a yummy upgrade.
2. Balsamic vinegar
Acidity might sound like a bizarre component to include in your pint of choice. But we guarantee if you favor a complex note to boost the childlike treat, this salad-topper is the dream. Balsamic vinegar, or "black gold," is a staple in Mediterranean and Italian cuisines, enhancing the flavor of greens and funky cheeses alike. The ruby red dressing also blends in well because it possesses a robust consistency that's fuller than red wine vinegar. It's an enjoyable addition primarily because it indulges the artisanal, farm-to-table vibe creameries are apt to embrace.
Balsamic vinegar commonly mingles with strawberries, particularly in salads for a fruity-meets-tangy twist. Channeling the popular pairing is quite easy when it comes to ice cream. Either a strawberry-flavored scoop or plain vanilla adorned in chopped fruit and the vinegar will do to impart a kiss of sharp tanginess. If tossing arugula leaves or coating a juicy chicken breast is your only experience with the vinaigrette, take it out for a spin for the next ice cream feast.
3. Nuts
Delving into the savory side of ice cream garnishes, it never hurts kicking off our round-up with something basic. Nuts are a staple at parlors and soda fountains, one of those easy-to-forget choices when gummy bears and Oreos are near. Unlike the standard junk foods prone to appearing in desserts, nuts are infinitely nicer for long-term health, between high levels of fiber, antioxidants, and other good-for-you vitamins. There's no doubting a sprinkling on your cone achieves terrific crunch and earthy flair to the average sweet scoop.
Peanuts are a beloved pick, especially when tossed in an interesting spice blend. David Alima, operator of Maryland chain The Charmery, likes scattering curried peanuts on a scoop of caramel. But any type, whether it's chopped walnuts, whole cashews, or minced almonds, can lend great, gritty crunch. Sprinkle them on just about any flavor. Better yet, you can take a page from Lick Honest Ice Creams and roast the nuts, lending extra depth and a hint of smoke. The Texan creamery offers toasted pecans as one of its garnishes, and goes to great lengths preparing them from scratch for each of its stores at an off-site facility. PS: Your microwave might be the secret for achieving crackled nutty goodness.
4. Malt powder
Churning one's share of ice cream can lead to some pretty ingenious flavor pairings. Judy Herrell told Chowhound one of her patrons springs for malt powder to go with their scoop of choice (the flavor in question being Lemon Grass Coconut), and as an extra flourish, it poses a divine revelation for the chilly dessert. In her words, "It provides a smooth ice cream with a tang and a savory bite," with an aftertaste gifting the palate with rich, roast-y complexity.
Assuming this is your first rodeo with the flavoring agent, it's essentially a dry mixture containing flour, dehydrated milk, and malted grain (yes, the same malt in your milkshake). Selecting quality over quantity will absolutely go a long way for treat time. King Arthur Malted Milk Powder gets thumbs-up from customers, a premium choice for jazzing up some Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at a moment's notice. Sifting a small amount to start with is probably for the best, but don't hesitate to rain it down if the malty sensibility floats your boat. It does for the customer in Herrell's anecdote, who prefers dipping her spoon in the stuff to really concentrate the potent intensity. Original, and a little old-school, it's the cherry on top for savory bliss.
5. Chili Crisp
As the viral condiment of the hour, it seems Chili Crisp is popping up in more unexpected ways than we could have ever conceived of. The umami-loaded emulsion brings heat and a touch of funk to everything it graces, hence why diners flock to dish it onto their pizza slices, tacos ... and ice cream? The combination igniting the craze first kicked off in Sichuan province of China, where it's blazing a trail for experimental foodies to strut their stuff across in the U.S.
Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp is the original, masterminded by a woman named Huabi Tao in the '80s. Most supermarkets today carry some sort of jar even if it isn't from the label that put the condiment on the map (at Trader Joe's, it's Crunchy Chili Onion), and tout the signature lineup of ingredients: oil obviously, but also fried alliums, garlic, and crushed pepper flakes. There's a lot of fiery flavor percolating in this garnish, so tread lightly by playing it safe with the flavors. There's no regret in vanilla bean, as the taste is mild and relieves an inflamed tongue with cooling milkiness. As long as we're licking double (or triple) scoops, keeping this Asian garnish in your stash is truly non-negotiable.
6. Bacon
For years, bacon has been the answer to upping the culinary ante for a range of cuisines. As an accent it's stylishly eccentric, but when you distance it from its flashy reputation, it's easy to understand the science behind why it tastes good with, well, everything. The charbroiled smokiness can act as a salve to, say, balance the sweetness of a donut, by nailing an equilibrium where each side of the flavor coin is accounted for. Although we'll never turn it down for breakfast, the morning staple rises and shines in ice cream.
Gracie's Ice Cream, a scoop shop from Somerville, Massachusetts, has doled out bacon bits to guests relishing the toasty sweetness of a marshmallow-dunked cone. As owner Aaron Cohen explains, the cured meat strikes a charred tone that cuts through the richness of the churned dairy (and toasted fluffy marshmallow to boot). This results in "a nice salty/smoky/sweet combo" that's truly drool-worthy. Sizzling a pan of the crispy strips ensures a caramelized essence, and that comes through in a variety of flavors. Feel free to mince them into tiny pieces with a sharp knife, or treat it like the perennial parsley sprig and stick it into the side of the cup.
7. Old Bay
Another adjustment you can make to turn those melty spoonfuls up a notch? Gab Carbone and Matt Errico, the duo behind The Bent Spoon, can't get enough of one surprising seasoning blend: Old Bay. The rouge-colored concoction, an intriguing mix of paprika, celery salt, and mustard, is commonly deployed as dry rubs to wings or the flavorful kick to a seafood boil. But the Princeton, New Jersey shop enjoys tapping it for the sweet corn ice cream flavor, come the warmer months of the year. Savory spices are an unexpected addition to ice cream, primarily because they act as a neutralizer to the cloying intensity of the sugar.
A source of pride within the Mid-Atlantic, Old Bay came about in the 1930s from a German-Jewish immigrant who resided in Baltimore. Being a spice and all does mean it harbors a sandy consistency. To pick out an ice cream boasting goodies swirled inside would bounce off the silty powder with great results. Shake it on flavors spun up with delicious chunks and gobs to really taste the contrast. Something like a nutty Rocky Road or decadent brownie batter, to name a few examples, are rife with tidbits where the spice's peppery bite would really elevate the game.
8. Pretzels
Before we stray too far out from the norm, why not return to the fundamental crumbles? Just like crackers above, opting for munchies creates textural interest in a dessert where tongue-coating smoothness largely takes the reins. Pretzels tick the box for instigating a saltier element, and gussying up an ice cream dessert with them requires minimal effort on anyone's end. Sticks, twists, or nuggets (maybe with a peanut butter filling?) excel at lending crunch to your cup, with any iteration in shape and size selling the snack booth feel to a tee. Unsurprisingly, it's a regular request among sweet treat fans according to Judy Herrell.
In addition to blunting the sticky-sweet leanings in a bowl of ice cream, pretzels remain an affordable option without torching your wallet. Rold Gold Tiny Twist Pretzels are a great candidate for infusing ear-shattering crunch, and at under $4 a bag, it'll serve you much farther than a late-night Mint Chocolate Chip binge. If you can't help craving a little extra sweetness, pursue chocolate-coated pretzels or pretzels dipped in yogurt. This still ensures a salty coda lingers on the palate while softening the tongue with a candy shell.
9. Cayenne powder
To personalize cold desserts to edgier extremes, savory gourmands may feel gripped by stronger aromatics, and maybe even a little heat, to get their palate dancing. In that case, spices like cayenne could be a good entryway into the unconventional for ice cream lovers. How innovative it is to lace dreamy vanilla bean with a kick of fiery cayenne for something above the usual post-dinner treat. Not to mention the orangey hue is enticing to the eyes, a visual donkey-kick to the senses.
Latin America is the region where cayenne peppers took root thousands of years ago. Once a balm for warding off illness, the distinctive chili today assumes a spot in home kitchens and restaurants encompassing every corner of the globe. Sauces and grilled foods are common templates for chefs seeking to inject a blast of heat, albeit to less mouth-scorching ends than other plant strains. "A hint of savory goes a long long way in ice cream," as David Alima asserts, so keep that in mind with every pinch you sprinkle in. One way to ease into its smokier sensibilities? Take inspiration from Mexican hot chocolate — simply pick out a cocoa flavor, tap on the cayenne along with cinnamon and chili powder for a sweet burn.
10. Cheese
"One of life's great pleasures, cheese, is underrated in desserts," declares Kendall Melton, and for a fantastic gateway into that lifestyle, try it on ice cream. Funky or pungent, moist or rigid, the right wedge incorporates sharpness and tang in just the right dose. Cheese is just another variant in the dairy category, and while an aged cheddar or smelly blue will render different impacts, the outcome covers new ground all the same. Among many of our experts it's unthinkable to neglect its flavor-packed potential.
We can picture the gob-smacked reactions foodies are experiencing from this suggestion. But when you witness it in practice, it suddenly seems like a no-brainer to mix your cheese and ice cream (we're sure peanut butter and jelly once had nay-sayers!). In terms of a good pairing, our experts indicate it's all about the teamwork. At The Charmery, David Alima's struck gold with fluffy feta on a summery scoop of watermelon ice cream. Melton additionally vouches for tangy cheeses, lending praise to goat cheese swirled with honey and herbs like thyme. And when it comes to The Bent Spoon, the dairy product might emerge in sauce form like one invention from their laboratory: a cheese-infused white chocolate syrup show-stopper.
11. Olive oil
Turning to verdant aromas of the Italian countryside is a safe bet for giving ice cream a much-needed tweak. This explains why, when wanting an intriguing counter to sweeter flavors, a good number of our experts stand by olive oil. There's something about a nice bottle to elevate crusty bread or a rich tomato sauce, and in ice cream, the oil's artisanal character achieves splendid mouthfeel with a single languid drizzle. Much of the concoction stems from the olive's interior pit and meat, which contain high quantities of fat, so partnered with a high-fat offering like ice cream brings everything full-circle.
As far as possible combinations go, the folks over at The Bent Spoon burst gleefully with unique suggestions for the proper base to compliment such a pleasant dressing. "A nice fruity and grassy olive oil poured over olive oil or avocado-lime ice cream is especially good, but it's also a great topping over fresh ricotta ice cream and certainly over classic Madagascar vanilla bean!" raves Gab Carbone and Matt Errico. Clearly, the foray into earthy accompaniments can transform any creamy treat into a luxurious masterpiece.
12. Salt
"Hands down my favorite is finishing salt!" raves Kendall Melton in regards to savory toppers she finds to be a slam-dunk. As she explains, "It cuts through the sugar and helps your tastebuds recognize some of the more nuanced flavors that could easily be missed." Salt is a necessity for building a homemade meal from scratch, and requires a place in any kitchen to prevent blandness in any dish. Therefore, sprinkling salt on ice cream enhances the mouthfeel while drawing out the delectable characteristics already present in the carton.
Towards a similar point, The Bent Spoon's Gab Carbone and Matt Errico champion Himalayan black sea salt, albeit with a warning. This kind, of course, is sourced from the Himalayan Mountains, but unlike its pink counterpart, these granules tout an ashy odor that's quite prominent. Otherwise, chunky flecks of Maldon Sea Salt sticks to the savory-sweet beat quite well. If you're jonesing for an irresistible base, opt for a classic parlor selection such as cookie dough — it'll taste identical to a salt-studded chocolate chip cookie!
13. Barbecue sauce
Gliding across a pulled pork sandwich or burnt ends is the realm where barbecue sauce exists. Or as a dip for nuggets and maybe fries. We're told smoky marinades belong exclusively in tandem with tender meats, and as such, have no business butting heads with anything remotely sweet. That is, until ice cream experts give you permission to embrace one of the best umami-boosting ingredients in the game. As it turns out, the sticky glaze pays off as a terrific topping.
Rounding out your ice cream with barbecue sauce sounds weird, at least at first. But when scouring the ingredients printed on popular bottles, more often than not the additives lean towards sweet flavors we'd have no problem grasping for our next sundae. Sugar is built directly into the condiment's DNA, including Molasses, which is a hearty goo derived from cane sugar, and brown sugar. View it through this lens, and who can question the comparison to a jazzed-up chocolate syrup?
Any foodie of a thrill-seeking nature ought to experience the syrupy ooze at least one time. Aaron Cohen, head of Gracie's Ice Cream, notes the sensational mouthfeel of Banchan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce, stating "as a topping on its own it was incredible."
14. Pickles
We've established how excellent ice cream is as a canvas for off-the-wall flavors. Although not all foodies will be kosher on the thought of pickles as a sundae add-on, they definitely earn their place among professional foodies. Acidic with a searing hit of salt, the briny spears make waves in smoothing out the ultra-sugary finish on the tongue. Not to mention, the range of spice levels and shapes makes them more approachable for the first-time sampler.
There's a bunch of establishments nationwide who've put the partnership to the test. In the case of the Dill Pickle ice cream from Van Leeuwen, the New York creamery folded the green bits into a carton, mirroring the pickle-centric base of the ice cream itself. But garnishes are an accent piece, so maintaining a reticent approach is positively fine if briny overload isn't quite your speed. Plopping a thickly-cut pickle chip on the top of your scoop brings a lot to the table, particularly if you select a zesty style. Meanwhile, little varieties like gherkins and cornichons offer plumpness and crunch, should a smaller burst of the strong flavor appeal to you.