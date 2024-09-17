The Store-Bought Canned Tuna You Should Always Have On Your Shopping List

Canned tuna is a household staple across the U.S. From tuna melts to tuna casseroles, canned fish has been feeding Americans for years. And it's likely most have their own favorite brand. But there's a whole world of canned tuna out there, and maybe it's time to consider something new. That's why we tested some of the most popular canned tuna brands out there for you.

In this Chowhound experiment, food journalist Kyle Grace Mills ranked 14 popular canned tuna brands from worst to best, including Chicken of the Sea and Starkist. Mills chose the brands by evaluating several factors, including accessibility, sustainability, and variety of tuna. Mills also chose brands that offered tuna in water and olive oil. Next, Mills used simple taste qualifications:

1) Basic taste — Did it taste like tuna? Did it have a metallic flavor?

2) Texture — Did it need mayonnaise? Could it stand on its own?

3) Use — Could it be eaten by itself? Did it need a recipe?

The winner according to Mills was hands-down Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil. Despite the smaller quantity (1.05 ounces less than normal cans) and higher price (at $7.54 for one can), Mills said the difference was palpable. Between all 14 cans, this was the only one Mills said she would eat plain. Specifically, Mills noted the perfect ratios of salt and oil; not too much or too little that consumers would have to add anything.

