The Store-Bought Canned Tuna You Should Always Have On Your Shopping List
Canned tuna is a household staple across the U.S. From tuna melts to tuna casseroles, canned fish has been feeding Americans for years. And it's likely most have their own favorite brand. But there's a whole world of canned tuna out there, and maybe it's time to consider something new. That's why we tested some of the most popular canned tuna brands out there for you.
In this Chowhound experiment, food journalist Kyle Grace Mills ranked 14 popular canned tuna brands from worst to best, including Chicken of the Sea and Starkist. Mills chose the brands by evaluating several factors, including accessibility, sustainability, and variety of tuna. Mills also chose brands that offered tuna in water and olive oil. Next, Mills used simple taste qualifications:
1) Basic taste — Did it taste like tuna? Did it have a metallic flavor?
2) Texture — Did it need mayonnaise? Could it stand on its own?
3) Use — Could it be eaten by itself? Did it need a recipe?
The winner according to Mills was hands-down Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil. Despite the smaller quantity (1.05 ounces less than normal cans) and higher price (at $7.54 for one can), Mills said the difference was palpable. Between all 14 cans, this was the only one Mills said she would eat plain. Specifically, Mills noted the perfect ratios of salt and oil; not too much or too little that consumers would have to add anything.
All about Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil
The origins of Conservas Ortiz trace back to Spain in 1891 — in the canning industry — and the company that exists today was created in 1956. What appears to set Ortiz apart from competitors is its commitment to quality and traditional fishing methods; for example, all of its tuna is caught by hand, one by one. The company also stands out for its rustic package design, which sports bright colors (mostly reds, blues, and yellows) and vintage drawings. Conservas Ortiz also sells sardines, anchovies, and other varieties of tuna.
The white tuna Ortiz uses in its products is Bonito Del Norte, which is considered to be one of the best tunas in Spain if not one of the best overall. The fish is known for its silky, delicate texture, especially as Ortiz packages it in olive oil. This type of fish also provides many health benefits, as it is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D.
How to use Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil
As Mills mentioned in her review, Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil is perfect to eat right out of the can. While you don't need anything added, sometimes you want more than just a can of tuna, so here are some ideas on how to use this canned fish.
Let's start simple: Tuna and crackers. For this one, you could use plain crackers — ones with just salt — to really focus on that tuna taste. If you want to go for a little more, try a flavored cracker; ones with herbs, like rosemary or garlic, would complement the white tuna well. Or, if you want to go a step further, try a tuna melt with thick bread (coated in mayonnaise for grilling), Ortiz white tuna, and a slice or two of cheese.
If you want something a bit more flavorful, you can certainly add mayonnaise and your favorite spices to the tuna for a delicious tuna salad. You could even try serving your tuna salad in a large tomato for a juicy, perfect lunch. Or, use Martha Stewart's secret ingredient for a crave-worthy tuna salad. If you want more of a dinner meal, Ortiz white tuna would also be perfect in tuna casserole. Some al dente noodles and peas are the perfect crunchy accompaniment to the silky smooth tuna. Whatever you decide to do, be sure to reach for this elite canned tuna next time you're in the store.