How To Quick Pickle Anything And Everything
Pickling is one of the oldest food preservation techniques in human history. From Cleopatra's beauty routine to your grandma's pantry, pickled foods have long been a way to save the harvest and add a bit of pucker to dinner. But in today's world, when the fruits and veggies in your produce drawer are on the brink of extinction and you're not quite ready to dive into fermentation or water-bath canning, there's one method that stands out: the quick pickle. It's easy, storage-friendly, fast, and gives your fruits and veggies a tasty afterlife. A quick pickle can spice up your weekly go-to meals in as little as 30 minutes.
This pickling method skips the fermentation stage and instead uses a hot vinegar-based brine to flavor and preserve fresh produce. No fermentation jars, airlocks, or sterilized canning baths are required. While these pickles aren't shelf-stable, they can last up to four weeks in the fridge. The best part? You can quick pickle almost anything: cucumbers, carrots, red onions, radishes, jalapeños, green beans, garlic, watermelon rinds, peaches, you name it. With a basic brine ratio of one tablespoon of kosher salt per cup of liquid and a touch of sugar to balance out any potential sharpness, a flavorful foundation begins. From there, add herbs, spices, garlic, or chili to make it your own — a quick pickle is part preservation project, part flavor experiment.
Ready, set, quick pickle
Quick pickling gives you crisp, zingy flavor with minimal effort. Unlike long-fermented pickles or fully canned versions, quick pickles are refreshingly modern and similar to marinating. It's weeknight-friendly, pantry-light, and endlessly adaptable. In a world where food costs are rising daily, upcycling food is a vital craft, and quick pickles are a delicious act of thrift — and they're fast. A symphony of flavors begins to develop in just an hour and intensifies over the next day or two. From odds and ends in your produce drawer to last weekend's farmers market haul, you can pickle just about anything, and the flavor can be a sort of magic. A spoonful of quick-pickled onions can wake up tacos, sandwiches, grain bowls, and eggs. And don't throw out the brine — it makes an excellent base for dressings or marinades.
Here's how to do it. First, wash and slice your produce to fit your preferred glass jar. Pack it in, layering in optional flavorings like dill, mustard seed, garlic, peppercorns, or red pepper flakes. In a saucepan, bring equal parts vinegar and water to a boil, and then add about 1 tablespoon of kosher salt per cup of liquid (and some sugar if desired). Next, pour the hot brine over the produce until fully submerged. Let the jar cool at room temperature, then seal and refrigerate. You can enjoy crunchy, tangy pickles in as little as 30 minutes, with full flavor in 24 hours — no fermenting necessary.