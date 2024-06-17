What You Need To Know To Choose The Tastiest Watermelon At The Store

Summertime means hot days and cool refreshments, and there's no food more refreshing than watermelon. Don't even think about whipping up a 4th of July fruit salad without it. There's something special about sitting in the warm sun with streams of watermelon juice dripping down your chin. Beyond its delicious nature, watermelon is also a surprisingly nutrient-dense food, packed with antioxidants. It's the perfect warm-weather snack, but only if it's good and ripe.

Advertisement

A ripe watermelon is juicy and sweet, but of course, you can't experience that unless you cut into it and try a bit, something that grocery stores most certainly do not welcome. You'll have to go off of other signs, and that starts by knowing when to buy watermelon. In the U.S., watermelon season peaks between May and August, so that's the best time to buy one. You'll typically see them in a massive pile like Halloween pumpkins, so you'll have to dig around a bit to find a good one.

Judging any fruit based on its exterior characteristics can feel like a gamble, and you can never guarantee perfection. However, by using your eyes and ears to pick up subtle variations between melons, you can be pretty confident in finding the right one. Size, shape, texture, and color can all be used to judge a watermelon, and it's best to start by looking at the basics.

Advertisement