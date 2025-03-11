The Must-Have Extract For Every Baker's Pantry (Hint: It's Not Vanilla)

When it comes to a baker's pantry, one ingredient you can always count on finding is vanilla extract, but that isn't the only staple that should be there. Vanilla is a versatile extract that brings flavor to a plethora of sweets — from cookies and cakes to puddings and custards and everything in between like lightly sweetened roast veggies. However, if you really want to cut your teeth as a baker, you should be stocking up on almond extract and learning how to use it to its fullest potential.

There are plenty of extracts you could fill your pantry with — orange, lemon, coconut; the list goes on. But almond extract is underrated and under-appreciated. Its origins can be found in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions, where almond flavors are found in many recipes. The process of creating it involves cold-pressing the almonds, soaking them in alcohol, then diluting the mixture with water. Home cooks can replicate the process at home, but when buying this aromatic ingredient in the grocery store, you'll want to make sure you are getting the real deal, not almond flavoring or imitation almond extract. To make sure it is the good stuff, check the ingredients, which should only contain alcohol, bitter almond oil, and water.

One thing bakers should be aware of when using almond extract, however, is nut allergies. Imitation almond extract is made from synthetic ingredients, but because pure almond extract is made with actual almonds, it is just as dangerous for someone with nut allergies.