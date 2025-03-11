The Must-Have Extract For Every Baker's Pantry (Hint: It's Not Vanilla)
When it comes to a baker's pantry, one ingredient you can always count on finding is vanilla extract, but that isn't the only staple that should be there. Vanilla is a versatile extract that brings flavor to a plethora of sweets — from cookies and cakes to puddings and custards and everything in between like lightly sweetened roast veggies. However, if you really want to cut your teeth as a baker, you should be stocking up on almond extract and learning how to use it to its fullest potential.
There are plenty of extracts you could fill your pantry with — orange, lemon, coconut; the list goes on. But almond extract is underrated and under-appreciated. Its origins can be found in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions, where almond flavors are found in many recipes. The process of creating it involves cold-pressing the almonds, soaking them in alcohol, then diluting the mixture with water. Home cooks can replicate the process at home, but when buying this aromatic ingredient in the grocery store, you'll want to make sure you are getting the real deal, not almond flavoring or imitation almond extract. To make sure it is the good stuff, check the ingredients, which should only contain alcohol, bitter almond oil, and water.
One thing bakers should be aware of when using almond extract, however, is nut allergies. Imitation almond extract is made from synthetic ingredients, but because pure almond extract is made with actual almonds, it is just as dangerous for someone with nut allergies.
Almond extract lets you get creative in the kitchen
Almond extract's powers are myriad, allowing bakers to create almond-centric desserts like traditional Italian rainbow cookies and nutty blondies. It also enriches the flavor of a dessert crust that features crushed, toasted almonds, like a lemon or berry tart. While these recipes heavily feature the almond's natural flavoring, this versatile extract also pairs well with other ingredients like cherry, cranberry, and coconut by bringing out their natural flavors. It will make recipes pop by enhancing the featured ingredients with a more complex taste profile.
It isn't just your baking that benefits, but it also elevates your coffee brewing skills to barista level. A splash of almond extract can add flavor to your coffee with a nutty richness that will send you back for a second cup. While almond-flavored coffee is a great way to start the day, there are an array of cocktails for after-hours that include a healthy dose of this nutty taste. The flavor goes exceptionally well with drinks that feature rum, bourbon, and brandy, and since this winter woods espresso martini features bourbon, slipping in a splash of almond extract will bring the flavors together with a delicious twist.
To become familiar with almond extract, either search out dishes that call for the ingredient or exercise your creativity by seeing how it fairs when added to your favorite recipes. The trick is to respect the strength of this flavor, which can be overpowering if used in abundance. Start small and add more as needed to avoid a dish that is so heavy on the almond flavor that it no longer tastes natural.