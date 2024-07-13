The Best Way To Store Coconut Oil For The Longest Shelf Life

Many parts of the world have a favorite local cooking fat. Many Americans love soybean oil and you can easily find food made with it across the U.S, while olive oil is the heart and soul of Mediterranean cooking. But if you ever get the chance to visit Southeast Asia, lots of the foods you can eat here (especially traditional dishes) are cooked with coconut oil. Pressed from fresh coconut meat, which contains as much as 40% oil while fresh, coconut oil has been a culinary staple here for over 4,000 years and is prized for its distinctive nutty flavor.

Advertisement

Another highlight of coconut oil is its long shelf life. When stored properly, coconut oil can easily last for up to two years. The keyword here is properly — if you're given a fresh jar or bottle of coconut oil, you'll need to have the correct storage technique. Else, you'll find the oil's quality is slipping in just a few months. You see, coconut oil is highly sensitive to its environment and can quickly turn rancid when it's exposed to high humidity, heat, intense light (like direct sunlight), or prolonged air contact. In extreme cases, you might even have mold growing in the jar.

But don't let that scare you off! Keeping your coconut oil fresh is actually quite simple. All you need is a good container and a cool, dark storage spot.

Advertisement