Baileys Irish Cream-Stuffed Chocolate Bar Recipe

These Baileys Irish cream–stuffed chocolate bars from developer Milena Manovola are the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers. They're Made with perfectly tempered chocolate shells that don't just look beautiful but have the most satisfying snap and crunch when you bite into them. Inside the chocolate shells, there's a luscious, velvety filling infused with the rich Baileys Irish cream liqueur. You might think that these bars are probably hard to make and only accomplishable by professional chocolatiers, but fear not — the process is not as hard as you think. Here's a quick tip from Manolova: "Use high-quality chocolate. Since it's the main ingredient, this will not only result in a better taste, but it will also perform better when you're making the chocolates," she says.

All you need is six simple ingredients, a thermometer, and a bit of time. First, you need to make the filling so that it has time to set and firm up. This step is super quick and easy. Once the filling is ready, you can start tempering the chocolate until it reaches that glossy shine, fill your molds, add the filling, and seal the bars with more tempered chocolate. Refrigerate these for a few minutes, and you have perfect homemade chocolate bars that are sure to impress your family and friends.