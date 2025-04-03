The Easter Deviled Eggs Recipe You'll Want To Enjoy Year-Round

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deviled eggs are an Easter brunch tradition and brilliantly tasty way to use up all of those brightly colored and hard-boiled Easter eggs. Although eggs are a time-honored symbol of Easter, historically saved, decorated, and then broken open to eat at the conclusion of Lent, the origins of deviled eggs go all the way back to ancient Rome and medieval Andalusia. Highly-spiced stuffed eggs are one of the world's oldest party foods, described as "deviled" more for their appealing flavor than any sort of sinister connotation. Follow the Romans' lead and break out the deviled eggs anytime with this trio of Easter (or all-year) deviled eggs, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird.

Kinnaird takes you through the steps of cooking the eggs, creating a perfect base filling, and assembling a trio of tasty garnishes that are both elegant and crowd-pleasing. Plan ahead by buying your eggs in advance (older eggs prove easier to peel) and get ready to wow your guests with this timeless appetizer.